More

TC Electronic launches plugin versions of classic effects with Vintage Guitar Pedal Bundle

By (, )

SCF, Booster, Dual EQ, Sustainer and XII Phaser heading to DAWs

TC Electronic has announced it will be bringing its first five pedals to DAWs with the Vintage Guitar Pedal Bundle plugin.

The five pedals - Stereo Chorus+ Flanger, Booster+ Distortion, XII Phaser,, Dual Equalizer and Sustain+ Equalizer - have been modelled on the originals' late-'70s schematics and promise to be “perfect AU, AAX and VST recreations”.

The Vintage Guitar Pedal Bundle is available now for $99 until 28 May, when it will be $149. Head over to TC Electronic for more info or a free 14-day trial.

Stay up to date with the latest gear and tuition.
Subscribe and save today!
More Info