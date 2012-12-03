New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2012)

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We've collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 184 and 185, Future Music issue 259 and Guitarist issue 361.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Without doubt the most powerful and genuinely useful percussion app on the App Store right now."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Beep Street Impaktor

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)