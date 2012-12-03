New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2012)
Beep Street Impaktor
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest plug-ins, apps, DJ gear and other hardware to have fallen under the watchful eyes of Computer Music, Future Music, Rhythm, Total Guitar and Guitarist's test teams. All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 184 and 185, Future Music issue 259 and Guitarist issue 361.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Without doubt the most powerful and genuinely useful percussion app on the App Store right now."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beep Street Impaktor
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Overloud Mark Studio 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The current cream of the virtual bass amp crop, Mark Studio 2 is awesome."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Overloud Mark Studio 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
2CAudio B2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"More than the sum of its parts, this amazing dual reverb will blow you away."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: 2CAudio B2
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
MeldaProduction MMultiBandGranular
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Esoteric, ambitious, sonically impressive and at times frustrating, MMBG is Melda's wackiest, most niche plug-in yet."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MMultiBandGranular
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 184)
Akai MPC Renaissance
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Renaissance has the potential to surpass Maschine but it's down to Akai to swiftly fix early gripes."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai MPC Renaissance
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Sonic Charge Permut8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its 'vintage' layout and crazy, inspirational sound, this is a true one-off. Don't let it pass you by."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Charge Permut8
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Korg microKorg XL+
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The updated XL is fresh for 2013 but retains all the features which made the original so popular."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg microKorg XL+
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
EVE Audio SC307 Active 3-Way Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A beautifully put together pair of monitors with a smooth, warm, distinctive and appealing sound."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EVE Audio SC307 Active 3-Way Monitors
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Native Instruments Maschine mkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A colourful and worthy upgrade to the original Maschine, but not a 'must buy' for existing users."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine mkII
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Korg Krome Music Workstation
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A solid workstation, with great keyboard sounds and DAW integration, at a good price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Krome Music Workstation
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
A/DA GCS-2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An inexpensive box that's practical in several different scenarios, and can recreate the sound of a range of guitar speaker cabinets."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: A/DA GCS-2
(Reviewed in Guitarist issue 361)
Behringer X32 Digital Mixing Console
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Workflow and sound are amazing. For this money we'd go for the X32 over a full analogue mixer/outboard combo."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Behringer X32 Digital Mixing Console
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Cakewalk Sonar X2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Evolution rather than revolution, X2 is a worthy upgrade for X1 users and a great PC DAW option for everyone else."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Sonar X2
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 259)
Gear4Music Dual Wireless Microphone System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Perfect if you fancy a karaoke duet but also a decent buy for a band on a budget that needs some extra BV firepower."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Dual Wireless Microphone System
Gear4Music 250W 12" Active ABS Powered Speaker
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, a very good buy, especially if you value power and punch over crystal-clear transparency."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music 250W 12" Active ABS Powered Speaker
XLN Audio Addictive Keys
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Great-sounding and easy to use, Addictive Keys successfully brings quality keyboard tones to the mid-budget software studio."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: XLN Audio Addictive Keys
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Gear4Music DR30 powered personal monitor
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"All things considered, it's an okay little monitor for the money - just watch your back when lifting it."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music DR30 powered personal monitor
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Soundiron Olympus Symphonic Choral Collection
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Awesome choral sounds in a powerful interface, this is aimed mainly at the pro end of the market, in which it's a bargain."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Soundiron Olympus Symphonic Choral Collection
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Gear4Music Minster MPD1600 Digital Piano
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A versatile and well-featured digital piano that offers plenty for the money. Well worth a test."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music Minster MPD1600 Digital Piano
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
EastWest Hollywood Orchestral Woodwinds
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Providing the few aforementioned odd patches/edits are resolved in later updates, Hollywood Orchestral Woodwinds comes highly recommended."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EastWest Hollywood Orchestral Woodwinds
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Spitfire Audio Albion II - Loegria
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Realistic, characterful and expressive - this quirky set of orchestral instruments is nothing less than inspirational."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio Albion II - Loegria
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)
Expert Sleepers Silent Way 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Silent Way is essential if you love analogue as much as you do digital, offering superb DAW integration for hardware synths."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Expert Sleepers Silent Way 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 185)