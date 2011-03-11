Arctic Monkeys announce new album Suck It And See

Arctic Monkeys have announced a June release for their fourth album, called Suck It And See, produced by Simian Mobile Disco man James Ford.

The news follows last week's unveiling of new track Brick By Brick, the video for which hammers home the song's 'new' legitimacy (a close-up of the record stamp at 2:39 shows a recording date of February 2011), as opposed to being a hangover from the Humbug sessions, which Ford - along with Josh Homme - also had a hand in producing.

The similarities are there, though: big, heavy, and slightly haunting. Albeit uptempo and silly enough (the lyrics, the cascading chorus) to not take itself too seriously.

Suck It And See drops in the UK on 6 June, a day later in the US. Tracklisting below…

01. She's Thunderstorms

02. Black Treacle

03. Brick by Brick

04. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala

05. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

06. Library Pictures

07. All My Own Stunts

08. Reckless Serenade

09. Piledriver Waltz

10. Love isa Laserquest

11. Suck It and See

12. That's Where You're Wrong

Oh, if you couldn't guess from the convertible and impressive beardage in the press image, the album was recorded at Sound City Studios… Los Angeles.