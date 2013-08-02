New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2013)

MusicRadar's sister mags - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - print the best independent reviews of music-making gear on a monthly basis.

Here we've brought together any music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in, synth and other related gear reviews posted on the site during July 2013.

All the gear on display here was reviewed in Computer Music issue 193/194 and Future Music issue 267/268, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"A keenly priced collection of 40 mixing and creative plugins that covers a broad range of bases concisely and effectively."

3.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Plug & Mix VIP Bundle review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)