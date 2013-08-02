New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (August 2013)
Plug & Mix VIP Bundle
MusicRadar's sister mags - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - print the best independent reviews of music-making gear on a monthly basis.
Here we've brought together any music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in, synth and other related gear reviews posted on the site during July 2013.
All the gear on display here was reviewed in Computer Music issue 193/194 and Future Music issue 267/268, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A keenly priced collection of 40 mixing and creative plugins that covers a broad range of bases concisely and effectively."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plug & Mix VIP Bundle review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
Reveal Sound Spire
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With terrific waveshaping and a monster mod matrix, this hybrid subtractive synth is an impressive debut for Reveal Sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Reveal Sound Spire review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
Sinevibes Shift
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A uniquely creative rhythmic frequency shifter that, at this price, deserves to be part of everyone's plugin arsenal."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sinevibes Shift review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
Sugar Bytes Turnado
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A few tiny control niggles aside, Turnado on iPad is every bit as good as its €119 plugin counterpart. Impressive."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes Turnado review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
Moog Sub Phatty
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A truly stimulating instrument that punches above its weight to live up to the Moog legacy."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Sub Phatty review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
UVI Digital Synsations
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Digital Synsations hangs together wonderfully as a collection of well-chosen presets representing the coming of age of digital synthesis."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI Digital Synsations review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
M-Audio Axiom Air 61 Keyboard
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Axiom range comes of age. Check out all the options to find the model that suits you."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio Axiom Air 61 Keyboard review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Kevin Kripper Ultimate Mixer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Worth the cash if you want to put your Live Mixer on a second monitor. But that's all it does."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Kevin Kripper Ultimate Mixer review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
Selig Audio Selig Leveler
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Sophisticated, powerful and highly recommended. We'd love to see a VST plugin version!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Selig Audio Selig Leveler review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 193)
UAD-2 Ocean Way Studios
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Book unlimited studio time in California without leaving home. Remarkable."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UAD-2 Ocean Way Studiosreview
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Apple Logic Pro X
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"X marks the sweet spot for Logic Pro, being accessible enough not to offend GarageBand graduates while pulling enough new tricks to keep the faithful satisfied without compromising its heritage in the process."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Apple Logic Pro X review
SPL Masterbay S Model 1150
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent and very well executed solution to the problems of chaining hardware processors."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: SPL Masterbay S Model 1150 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Audeze LCD3 headphones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A gloriously luxurious pair of headphones that ooze quality and refinement."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Audeze LCD3 headphones review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Ultimate Support HyperPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"iPad music-makers need look no further for their stand solution."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ultimate Support HyperPad review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Aves Mercury Bluetooth Music Receiver
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"At this price, it makes getting a Sonos system look increasingly crazy."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Aves Mercury Bluetooth Music Receiver review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)
Scosche RH656md
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The RH656mds don't sound terrible, but add up the cons and the pros can't keep up."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Scosche RH656md review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 268)