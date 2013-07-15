Selig Audio Selig Leveler review

Developed in conjunction with Pitchblende (and previously known as The Curve), Selig Audio's debut Rack Extension is a dynamics processor designed for raising the RMS level of a signal without boosting its peak level or background noise.

It does this by applying upward compression across a user-defined dynamic range - a simple Peak Level readout aids in the necessary calibration process of finding the quietest section of the source audio and setting a Target. From there, it's a simple job of setting the Recovery (release) time, Dry/Wet mix and make-up gain if required.

Selig Leveler's targeted compression concept is as effective as it is brilliantly simple, enabling a finer degree of levelling control than your average compressor. And while vocals are the prime objective, it's also supremely successful on drums, acoustic guitars and anything else with a high level of 'organic' dynamic variation. Sonically, we'd describe it as smooth and transparent, and it's also very easy to use.