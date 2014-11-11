New compressor, EQ and "Mix Satellite" plugins announced for UAD systems

Universal Audio has released version 7.11 of its UAD software, which heralds the arrival of four new plugins.

These are the Manley Vari-Mu Limiter Compressor, which was co-developed by Universal Audio and Manley; the Vertigo Sound VSM-3 Mix Satellite and VSC-2 Compressor, which come from Brainworx; and a UAD version of the Massenburg DesignWorks MDWEQ5 EQ.

Click through to find out more about each of the new plugins, which are available for UAD and Apollo systems. Further information is available on the Universal Audio website.