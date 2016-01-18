NAMM 2016: Yamaha has a new flagship synth called the Montage

NAMM 2016: We suspected that Yamaha might be bringing a new synth to NAMM, and it turns out that this will go by the name of Montage.

That much (and not a great deal else) has been revealed in the teaser video above, though the moniker suggests that that this could be an instrument that brings together a range of different technologies (sound engines, perhaps?).

We're told that this will be Yamaha's new flagship synth, so speculation is rife that it could be a replacement for the Motif range. That would imply that it'll be digital rather than analogue, and aimed at the higher end of the market.

We'll find out soon enough, as will you if you keep it right here on MusicRadar.