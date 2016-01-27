NAMM 2016: TC-Helicon offers quick and easy vocal processing with Perform-V

NAMM 2016: If you're a performing vocalist who wants great-sounding effects with the minimum of fuss, TC-Helicon's Perform-V could be the answer to your processing prayers.

This is said to be the company's most intuitive and straightforward vocal processor to date, and offers tried-and-tested effects (four reverbs, four echoes and two doubling options) at the push of a button. There are also intelligent Tone functions (adaptive EQ, compression, de-essing and gating), automatic mic input gain, pitch correction and anti-feedback algorithms.

If you need more vocal sounds, you can download them from the TC-Helicon website and 'beam' them to the Perform-V using your smartphone. The device is designed to clip directly onto a mic stand.

The Perform-V is available now priced at £145/$200/€200. Find out more on the TC-Helicon website.