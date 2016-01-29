NAMM 2016: Pioneer announces CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, new flagship deck and mixer

NAMM 2016: Pioneer has unveiled the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, the latest versions of its flagship DJing deck and mixer.

Said to be a "giant leap forward", the CDJ-2000NXS trumps its predecessor by offering a larger, multi-colour touchscreen with QWERTY keyboard and search filters for faster track selection. There are also two banks of four Hot Cues and a built-in 24-bit/96kHz audio interface.

The DJM-900NXS2, meanwhile, features Pioneer's first 64-bit mixing processor and is said to be deliver "a warmer, more nuanced sound". The EQ and fader curves have been fine-tuned, and there are enhanced FX controls. On the connectivity side, there's now an independent send/return, four phono inputs and two USB ports.

You can find out more about the DJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 on the Pioneer DJ website. They'll be available in February priced at £1,699/€2,299 each.

CDJ-2000NXS2 new features

96 kHz/24-bit sound card

FLAC and ALAC support

32-bit D/A converter

Full-colour touch screen with Qwerty keyboard, Track Filter search, Needle Countdown multicoloured wave display and Wave Zoom

2 banks of 4 colour-coded Hot Cues

MIDI controller interface to connect to the DDJ-SP1

Fractional beat Quantize

Pro DJ Link

Improved beat grids

More detailed Phase Meter

Colour-coded Memory Cues

Supports rekordbox dj HID control

Lever for Slip Reverse, Forward and Reverse

DJM-900NXS2 new features