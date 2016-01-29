More

NAMM 2016: Pioneer announces CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, new flagship deck and mixer

UPDATE: New show floor footage included

NAMM 2016: Pioneer has unveiled the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, the latest versions of its flagship DJing deck and mixer.

Said to be a "giant leap forward", the CDJ-2000NXS trumps its predecessor by offering a larger, multi-colour touchscreen with QWERTY keyboard and search filters for faster track selection. There are also two banks of four Hot Cues and a built-in 24-bit/96kHz audio interface.

The DJM-900NXS2, meanwhile, features Pioneer's first 64-bit mixing processor and is said to be deliver "a warmer, more nuanced sound". The EQ and fader curves have been fine-tuned, and there are enhanced FX controls. On the connectivity side, there's now an independent send/return, four phono inputs and two USB ports.

You can find out more about the DJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 on the Pioneer DJ website. They'll be available in February priced at £1,699/€2,299 each.

CDJ-2000NXS2 new features

  • 96 kHz/24-bit sound card
  • FLAC and ALAC support
  • 32-bit D/A converter
  • Full-colour touch screen with Qwerty keyboard, Track Filter search, Needle Countdown multicoloured wave display and Wave Zoom
  • 2 banks of 4 colour-coded Hot Cues
  • MIDI controller interface to connect to the DDJ-SP1
  • Fractional beat Quantize
  • Pro DJ Link
  • Improved beat grids
  • More detailed Phase Meter
  • Colour-coded Memory Cues
  • Supports rekordbox dj HID control
  • Lever for Slip Reverse, Forward and Reverse

DJM-900NXS2 new features

  • 64-bit mixing processor
  • 96 kHz/24-bit sound card
  • Improved EQ and fader curves
  • More accurate clip indicator
  • 6 Sound Colour FX with a new parameter knob
  • 14 Beat FX with a bigger X-Pad and OLED screen
  • Separate Send/Return to connect external hardware and software
  • 2 USB ports and top-loaded input switch
  • DVS control
  • 4 phono inputs
  • Pro DJ Link via LAN or USB
  • Magvel Fader
  • 2 headphone jacks: ¼-inch stereo and 3.5mm MiniPin
  • Gold Plated RCAs