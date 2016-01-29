NAMM 2016: Pioneer announces CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, new flagship deck and mixer

NAMM 2016: Pioneer has unveiled the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2, the latest versions of its flagship DJing deck and mixer.
Said to be a "giant leap forward", the CDJ-2000NXS trumps its predecessor by offering a larger, multi-colour touchscreen with QWERTY keyboard and search filters for faster track selection. There are also two banks of four Hot Cues and a built-in 24-bit/96kHz audio interface.
The DJM-900NXS2, meanwhile, features Pioneer's first 64-bit mixing processor and is said to be deliver "a warmer, more nuanced sound". The EQ and fader curves have been fine-tuned, and there are enhanced FX controls. On the connectivity side, there's now an independent send/return, four phono inputs and two USB ports.
You can find out more about the DJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 on the Pioneer DJ website. They'll be available in February priced at £1,699/€2,299 each.
CDJ-2000NXS2 new features
- 96 kHz/24-bit sound card
- FLAC and ALAC support
- 32-bit D/A converter
- Full-colour touch screen with Qwerty keyboard, Track Filter search, Needle Countdown multicoloured wave display and Wave Zoom
- 2 banks of 4 colour-coded Hot Cues
- MIDI controller interface to connect to the DDJ-SP1
- Fractional beat Quantize
- Pro DJ Link
- Improved beat grids
- More detailed Phase Meter
- Colour-coded Memory Cues
- Supports rekordbox dj HID control
- Lever for Slip Reverse, Forward and Reverse
DJM-900NXS2 new features
- 64-bit mixing processor
- 96 kHz/24-bit sound card
- Improved EQ and fader curves
- More accurate clip indicator
- 6 Sound Colour FX with a new parameter knob
- 14 Beat FX with a bigger X-Pad and OLED screen
- Separate Send/Return to connect external hardware and software
- 2 USB ports and top-loaded input switch
- DVS control
- 4 phono inputs
- Pro DJ Link via LAN or USB
- Magvel Fader
- 2 headphone jacks: ¼-inch stereo and 3.5mm MiniPin
- Gold Plated RCAs