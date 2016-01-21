NAMM 2016: Alesis wants to Elevate your music with affordable new monitors

Image 1 of 2 Each Elevate 5S is sold on its own... Alesis Elevate 5S Image 2 of 2 ... While the Elevate 4Ss come as a pair. Elevate 4S

NAMM 2016: Alesis wants the world to know about its new Elevate range of monitors, which comprises two models.

The Elevate 5S is billed as a "premium" active 2-way monitor with high-quality drivers (a 5.25-inch Kevlar woofer and a neodymium-powered 1-inch silk dome tweeter, to be precise). The frequency response is said to be "smooth" across a wide range, and the bi-amped design with active crossover sends 50 watts each to the LF and HF drivers. Other features include:

Balanced XLR+1/4′′ combo input ensures versatile connection options

Custom elliptical waveguides for controlled dispersion and a widened sweet spot

High-density wood cabinet with dual bass porting for strong bass without clarity-robbing cabinet resonances

Each Elevate 5S will be sold on its own for £70, and availability will be in the second quarter of 2016.

The Elevate 4s, meanwhile, are 4-inch 2-way speakers that are sold as a pair. The 2-channel amp is housed in one speaker but powers its partner as well, with total system output said to be 40 watts RMS. Other features of the Elevate 4s include:

4" low-frequency driver, 1" silk dome tweeter per speaker

20-watt per channel with Class AB architecture

Stereo 1⁄4" balanced inputs; Stereo RCA unbalanced inputs

Custom elliptical waveguides for controlled dispersion and a widened sweet spot

Subwoofer output for use with an outboard powered subwoofer

The Elevate 4s will also be available in Q2 of this year priced at £85 for the pair. You'll find more on both Elevate models on the Alesis website.