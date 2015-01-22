NAMM 2015: Ploytec to show "πλ² Pi L Squared" Leukos USB synth

NAMM 2015: If nothing else, Ploytec will surely win the award for the most ridiculously-named product of the NAMM Show. It's launching the "πλ² Pi L Squared" Leukos, a tiny USB synth that runs exclusively in partnership with your computer or iPad.

There's also an additional MIDI output, and visitors to Ploytec's NAMM booth can check out the new firmware (which enables higher filter resolution, MIDI portamento control and legato playing) and software editor.

Check out the video above and the Ploytec website for more information.