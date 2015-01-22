More

NAMM 2015: Focusrite iTrack updated for Lightning-fast iOS recording

Solo and Studio models updated to interface with Lightning connections

The iTrack Studio bundle includes the iTrack Solo interface
Focusrite have relaunched their iTrack Solo interface and iTrack Studio bundle to take advantage of lightning-endowed iPad connectivity.

iTrack Studio is a bundle for would-be iPad sound recordists, featuring a microphone, headphones and an interface - the iTrack Solo. As well as being iPad-ready, the interface also connects to Mac and PC.

The iTrack Solo interface scored 4.5 out of 5 in our review two years ago.

Focusrite say that the two products will be available in "Early 2015", for the prices of $119.99 for the Solo interface, and $199.99 for the studio bundle.