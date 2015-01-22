NAMM 2015: Apple Logic Pro X 10.1 arrives!

Logic Pro X 10.1
Logic Pro X 10.1
Logic Pro X 10.1
Logic Pro X 10.1
Logic Pro X 10.1
NAMM 2015: In typically secretive style, Apple has just updated Logic Pro X to 10.1. The update is a biggy, incorporating a significant bulk of new features which the company bills as ideal for drummers and electronic-based genre's such as EDM and hip hop.
We'll have a full report shortly but, in the meantime, the facts and figures from the update are below. Highlights include new Drummers, a brand new Drum Machine Designer plug-in, a redesign for Logic's much-loved Compressor, a new, expanded sound library, and the ability for Retro Synth to make wavetables from imported audio. Plus, there are many other fixes and productivity tweaks.
Logic X 10.1 is a free update on the Apple App Store and is rolling out now. Logic X costs £150/$200 for new users.
There's also a boost to the popular Logic Remote for iPad, which moves to version 1.2, while the live-orientated Mainstage has been updated to 3.1.
Logic Remote remains free, hitting the App Store now with Mainstage been a free update and £23/$30 for new users.
Details below. More soon!
Apple Logic Pro X 10.1 new features
- 10 new Drummers that produce beats in a variety of electronic and hip hop styles including Techno, House, Trap, Dubstep and more
- Drummer provides specialized sound and performance controls for dialing in electronic or hip hop drum grooves
- New Drum Machine Designer plug-in offers new sounds and features for customizing electronic drum kits in a variety of styles
- Create a sequence of notes with a single mouse gesture using the new Brush Tool in the Piano Roll Editor
- New view options in the Piano Roll Editor let you see more notes in less vertical space and help identify drum sounds by name
- Easily compress or expand the timing of selected notes with new time handles in the Piano Roll Editor
- Note Repeat and Spot Erase modes allow classic drum machine style techniques for creating beats in realtime
- Smart Quantize proportionally corrects the timing and length of notes to preserve the musicality of your original performance
- Redesigned Compressor plug-in features scalable, Retina-ready interface and 7 models including the new Classic VCA
- Retro Synth can now create wavetables from imported audio and is able to stack up to 8 voices
- Expanded sound library includes over 200 new synth patches and 10 classic Mellotron instruments
- Automation can now be part of a region, not just the track, which makes it easier to use effects creatively
- Manage large-scale mixes more easily with the addition of console-style VCA faders
- Relative and Trim Automation modes extend the options for fine-tuning existing automation
- Mixer now allows remote control of microphone and other input settings for compatible audio interfaces
- Realtime rendering of fades allow them to work with Flex Pitch and speeds up project load times
- The Plug-in Manager now allows you to customize the organization of your menu
- Support for Mail Drop and Air Drop in OS X Yosemite makes it even easier to share your Logic projects
Logic Remote 1.2 for Logic Pro X and GarageBand
- New plug-in view provides access to Logic or Audio Unit plug-in parameters
- Use Multi-Touch gestures to shape the tone of your tracks with Visual EQ
- Remotely add or re-order plug-ins
- Control the microphone and other input settings for compatible audio interfaces
MainStage 3.1
- Redesigned Compressor plug-in features scalable, Retina-ready interface and 7 models including the new Classic VCA
- Retro Synth can now create wavetables from imported audio and is able to stack up to 8 voices
- Expanded sound library includes over 200 new synth patches and 10 classic Mellotron instruments
- The Plug-in Manager now allows you to customize the organization of your menu
- Turn your favorite hardware synthesizers into sampled instruments using new Auto Sampler plug-in
- Assign and manage custom shortcuts using the new Key Command editor