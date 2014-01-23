NAMM 2014: Universal Audio Apollo Twin desktop interface announced

Image 1 of 4 The Apollo Twin is designed for Thunderbolt-capable Macs. Universal Audio Apollo Twin Image 2 of 4 The helicopter view. Universal Audio Apollo Twin Image 3 of 4 The majority of the connectivity options are round the back. Universal Audio Apollo Twin Image 4 of 4 The Apollo Twin ships with a selection of UAD Powered Plug-ins. Universal Audio Apollo Twin

NAMM 2014: Having made waves with its studio-grade Apollo audio interface/DSP box in 2012, Universal Audio is now returning with a more affordable desktop-friendly version, the Apollo Twin.

This is a 2x6 Thunderbolt interface for Mac that delivers 24-bit/192kHz audio performance. The Apollo Twin comes in an aluminium case and gives you convenient front-mounted instrument recording and headphone sockets, with all other connectivity options (including two mic/line inputs, two line outputs and two analogue monitor outputs) round the back.

Thanks to the built-in DSP processing, Apollo Twin enables you to record in real-time (and at close to zero latency) through any UAD powered plug-ins. The Realtime Analog Classics bundle comes in the box, and you can buy more as and when you see fit.

There's also the new Unison technology, which UA claims is built on integration between the mic preamps and the UAD plug-in processing and "unlocks the authentic tone of the most sought-after tube and solid state mic preamps - including their all-important impedance, gain stage 'sweet spots,' and component-level circuit behaviours."

The Apollo Twin is shipping now in two versions, Solo and Duo, which are priced at £729/$699 and £929/$899 respectively.

More details below or on the Universal Audio website.

Universal Audio, a leading manufacturer of professional audio recording hardware and software, is proud to introduce the Apollo Twin High-Resolution Desktop Interface with Realtime UAD Processing.

This sleek 2x6 Thunderbolt audio interface for Mac combines the same high-quality 24/192 kHz audio conversion of Universal Audio's acclaimed Apollo series with onboard Realtime UAD SOLO or DUO Processing. With its ergonomic desktop design, rugged aluminum construction, and front panel headphone and instrument connections, Apollo Twin allows Mac users to record in real time (at near-zero latency) through the full range of UAD Powered Plug-Ins available in the UA Online Store, including titles from Neve, Studer, Manley, Lexicon, API and more.

Apollo Twin also introduces new Unison™ technology.* Built on an integration between Apollo's mic preamps and its onboard UAD plug-in processing, Unison unlocks the authentic tone of the most sought-after tube and solid state mic preamps — including their all-important impedance, gain stage "sweet spots," and component-level circuit behaviours.

Apollo Twin will ship with Universal Audio's "Realtime Analog Classics" UAD plug-in bundle, featuring legacy editions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 1176LN Limiting Amplifier, and Pultec EQP-1A Program Equalizer, plus Softube Amp Room Essentials, the all-new 610-B Tube Preamp plug-in, and more.

Available in both SOLO and DUO models (with either one or two Analog Devices SHARC processors, respectively), Apollo Twin is now shipping worldwide with estimated street prices of $699 (SOLO) and $899 (DUO).

* Unison Technology coming to Apollo and Apollo 16 in early 2014.

