NAMM 2014: the best new hardware synths

NAMM 2014: Hardware synths are part and parcel of the NAMM Show experience. You can launch a plugin instrument online, but if you want to create a bit of buzz and give people a chance to get their hands on your new keyboard or module, a trade show unveiling is still the way to go.

Here, we've rounded up the best synths to have come out of NAMM so far. We'll keep adding to the list as the show goes on, leaving you with a complete overview of what's new.