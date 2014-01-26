NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Moog Sub 37 detailed and demoed

Image 1 of 2 Moog's Sub 37 revealed Moog Sub 37 Image 2 of 2 The Moog Sub 37, not in quite all of its glory. Moog Sub 37

NAMM 2014 UPDATE: We now have a detailed video rundown of the Sub 37's features and capabilities, as well as confirmed specs (below). As some had predicted, the synth is based on the Sub Phatty engine, and can be played in monophonic and Duo-Paraphonic modes.



MOOG SAY

The Sub 37 Tribute includes new features including Duo Mode, which allows oscillator 1 and oscillator 2 to be played independantly, programmable arpeggiator/step sequencer, two modulation busses with assignable source and destination options, access to 256 presets, and a 37 note velocity sensitive keyboard with after-touch.

A fully featured mixer section contains dedicated controls and mutes for each sound source, as well as a level control for External audio input and Feedback - which feeds the output of the filter directly back to the input of the mixer.

Also included are the powerful DAHDSR envelopes from the Sub Phatty with panel control of each extended function. And like the Sub Phatty, the Sub 37 Tribute includes a free standalone/plugin editor that is compatible with all major plugin formats - creating seamless integration between analog synth and DAW for total control, recall, and automation of every parameter

The Sub 37 Tribute is a limited edition analog synthesizer created in honor of Moog Music founder Dr Robert Moog, his passion for education, and his love of music. For every Sub 37 Tribute sold, Moog Music will donate a portion of the proceeds to Asheville Area School Music Programs.

KEY FEATURES

Perform in Monophonic or Duo-Paraphonic modes

37 note velocity sensitive keyboard w/ after touch

2 modulation busses w/ assignable source and destinations

DAHDSR (Delay, Attack, Hold, Decay, Sustain, Release) looping envelopes with sync

256 Presets -16 banks of 16 patches

Standalone and DAW Plugin editor included

Syncable Arpeggiator and Step Sequencer

Classic Moog Ladder Filter with resonance, MultiDrive, and selectable filter slopes.

FULL SPECS

SOUND ENGINE: 100% Analog

POLYPHONY: Selectable Monophonic or Paraphonic

KEYBED: 37 Note Semi-weighted with After Pressure

LCD: 128 X 64 pixel LCD with white backlight

CONTROLLERS:Pitch Bend, Mod Wheel, After Pressure, Breath, Velocity

SOUND SOURCES: 2 Variable Waveshape Oscillators, 1 Square Wave Sub Oscillator, 1 Analog Noise Generator, 1 External Input/Filter Feedback

OSCILLATOR CALIBRATION RANGE: 22Hz-6.8KHz. Note range at 8' = 18 - 116

GLIDE MODULE: Assign to Osc1/Osc2/Both. Type - LCR, LCT, EXP, Gated, Legato

FILTER: 20Hz-20Khz Moog Ladder Filter w/ 6/12/18/24 dB/Oct Filter Slopes and MultiDrive

TRANSPOSITION:+/- 1 Octaves

ARPEGGIATOR/SEQUENCER: Up, Down, Order, Random, Latching, Back/Forth, Invert, +/-2 Range, Tie, Rest, MIDI Sync

MODULATION BUSSES:

SOURCES: LFO, Filter Envelope, Programmable Sources - Amp Env,Osc1/Osc2 Pitch

DESTINATIONS: Osc1/Osc2/Both Pitch, Filter Cutoff, Osc1/Osc2/Both Wave, VCA, LFO1/LFO2 Rate, Noise Level, EG Time. Programmable Destinations - Filter resonance, drive, slope, EG amt. Osc1/Osc2/Sub Level, Feedback/Ext Level.

LFO PANEL FEATURES: Hi/Low Range from .01Hz-1kHz, Midi Sync, KB Reset

ENVELOPES: DAHDSR Envelopes with Multi-Trigger, Reset, Looping, MIDI Sync, Latch, and Variable control of EG Delay, Hold, Velocity Amount, KB Tracking.

INPUTS/OUTPUTS:

AUDIO INPUT: 1xTS

AUDIO OUTPUT 1xTS, 1xTRS Headphone with separate volume control

PRESETS: 256 Presets - 16 Banks x 16 presets

MIDI I/O: DIN In/Out, and MIDI over USB

CV/GATE INPUTS: Filter CV, Pitch CV, Volume CV, KB Gate

POWER: 110VAC-240VAC Universal Power Supply with IEC connector

WEIGHT: 22lbs

DIMENSIONS: 6.75H x 26.75"W x 14.75"D

NAMM 2014: One by one, the big music technology companies are starting to show their NAMM hands. Moog hasn't gone the whole hog and revealed its new products in full, but it has confirmed that it'll have two new instruments at the show, and that one of them will be the Sub 37 paraphonic analogue synth.

The company has previewed the Sub 37 by uploading a graphic of what we presume to be its front panel design on the Moog Music forum. The 'paraphonic' term implies that this will be a multi-voice synth rather than a monophonic one, though the voices (it looks like there will be two) probably won't be fully independent of each other.

You'll also note that the Sub 37 has an arpeggiator section, two modulation sections, two oscillators, a sub oscillator, a filter and two ADSR envelopes.

No news yet on what the other instrument might be, though Synthtopia reports that Moog has recently trademarked the name Theremini, so it's possible that a smaller version of the Moog Etherwave Theremin may be in the offing.