NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Moog Sub 37 detailed and demoed

Moog Sub 37
NAMM 2014 UPDATE: We now have a detailed video rundown of the Sub 37's features and capabilities, as well as confirmed specs (below). As some had predicted, the synth is based on the Sub Phatty engine, and can be played in monophonic and Duo-Paraphonic modes.
MOOG SAY
The Sub 37 Tribute includes new features including Duo Mode, which allows oscillator 1 and oscillator 2 to be played independantly, programmable arpeggiator/step sequencer, two modulation busses with assignable source and destination options, access to 256 presets, and a 37 note velocity sensitive keyboard with after-touch.
A fully featured mixer section contains dedicated controls and mutes for each sound source, as well as a level control for External audio input and Feedback - which feeds the output of the filter directly back to the input of the mixer.
Also included are the powerful DAHDSR envelopes from the Sub Phatty with panel control of each extended function. And like the Sub Phatty, the Sub 37 Tribute includes a free standalone/plugin editor that is compatible with all major plugin formats - creating seamless integration between analog synth and DAW for total control, recall, and automation of every parameter
The Sub 37 Tribute is a limited edition analog synthesizer created in honor of Moog Music founder Dr Robert Moog, his passion for education, and his love of music. For every Sub 37 Tribute sold, Moog Music will donate a portion of the proceeds to Asheville Area School Music Programs.
KEY FEATURES
- Perform in Monophonic or Duo-Paraphonic modes
- 37 note velocity sensitive keyboard w/ after touch
- 2 modulation busses w/ assignable source and destinations
- DAHDSR (Delay, Attack, Hold, Decay, Sustain, Release) looping envelopes with sync
- 256 Presets -16 banks of 16 patches
- Standalone and DAW Plugin editor included
- Syncable Arpeggiator and Step Sequencer
- Classic Moog Ladder Filter with resonance, MultiDrive, and selectable filter slopes.
FULL SPECS
- SOUND ENGINE: 100% Analog
- POLYPHONY: Selectable Monophonic or Paraphonic
- KEYBED: 37 Note Semi-weighted with After Pressure
- LCD: 128 X 64 pixel LCD with white backlight
- CONTROLLERS:Pitch Bend, Mod Wheel, After Pressure, Breath, Velocity
- SOUND SOURCES: 2 Variable Waveshape Oscillators, 1 Square Wave Sub Oscillator, 1 Analog Noise Generator, 1 External Input/Filter Feedback
- OSCILLATOR CALIBRATION RANGE: 22Hz-6.8KHz. Note range at 8' = 18 - 116
- GLIDE MODULE: Assign to Osc1/Osc2/Both. Type - LCR, LCT, EXP, Gated, Legato
- FILTER: 20Hz-20Khz Moog Ladder Filter w/ 6/12/18/24 dB/Oct Filter Slopes and MultiDrive
- TRANSPOSITION:+/- 1 Octaves
- ARPEGGIATOR/SEQUENCER: Up, Down, Order, Random, Latching, Back/Forth, Invert, +/-2 Range, Tie, Rest, MIDI Sync
- MODULATION BUSSES:
- SOURCES: LFO, Filter Envelope, Programmable Sources - Amp Env,Osc1/Osc2 Pitch
- DESTINATIONS: Osc1/Osc2/Both Pitch, Filter Cutoff, Osc1/Osc2/Both Wave, VCA, LFO1/LFO2 Rate, Noise Level, EG Time. Programmable Destinations - Filter resonance, drive, slope, EG amt. Osc1/Osc2/Sub Level, Feedback/Ext Level.
- LFO PANEL FEATURES: Hi/Low Range from .01Hz-1kHz, Midi Sync, KB Reset
- ENVELOPES: DAHDSR Envelopes with Multi-Trigger, Reset, Looping, MIDI Sync, Latch, and Variable control of EG Delay, Hold, Velocity Amount, KB Tracking.
- INPUTS/OUTPUTS:
- AUDIO INPUT: 1xTS
- AUDIO OUTPUT 1xTS, 1xTRS Headphone with separate volume control
- PRESETS: 256 Presets - 16 Banks x 16 presets
- MIDI I/O: DIN In/Out, and MIDI over USB
- CV/GATE INPUTS: Filter CV, Pitch CV, Volume CV, KB Gate
- POWER: 110VAC-240VAC Universal Power Supply with IEC connector
- WEIGHT: 22lbs
- DIMENSIONS: 6.75H x 26.75"W x 14.75"D
NAMM 2014: One by one, the big music technology companies are starting to show their NAMM hands. Moog hasn't gone the whole hog and revealed its new products in full, but it has confirmed that it'll have two new instruments at the show, and that one of them will be the Sub 37 paraphonic analogue synth.
The company has previewed the Sub 37 by uploading a graphic of what we presume to be its front panel design on the Moog Music forum. The 'paraphonic' term implies that this will be a multi-voice synth rather than a monophonic one, though the voices (it looks like there will be two) probably won't be fully independent of each other.
You'll also note that the Sub 37 has an arpeggiator section, two modulation sections, two oscillators, a sub oscillator, a filter and two ADSR envelopes.
No news yet on what the other instrument might be, though Synthtopia reports that Moog has recently trademarked the name Theremini, so it's possible that a smaller version of the Moog Etherwave Theremin may be in the offing.