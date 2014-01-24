NAMM 2014: Moog Theremini unveiled

Is this the Theremin that you might actually be able to play?

NAMM 2014: Everyone likes the idea of playing the Theremin but, if you don't know what you're doing, playing it in tune can be mighty difficult, and the results can be cacophonous.

Wisely, then, Moog has chosen to equip its new Theremini - a compact and futuristic-looking Theremin - with assistive pitch correction. Set this to maximum and every note in your selected scale will be played perfectly in tune (you can't go wrong, in other words), but you can dial this down so that you have more or, at the lowest setting, full control over the pitch.

With a sound engine derived from Moog's Animoog iOS synth and a built-in speaker so that you can play it anywhere, we can see the Theremini becoming extremely popular. Other connectivity options include two line level audio outputs, a pitch CV output with selectable range, and a mini USB jack for MIDI I/O.

The Moog Theremini will cost $319. Find out more below.

Moog Theremini official information

The Theremini is a re-imagination of one of the oldest electronic musical instrument in history, and Bob Moog's first love - the theremin. Its design fuses the experience of performing with an instrument you don't actually touch, with a powerful sound engine derived from Moog's award winning synthesizer, Animoog. The Theremini guarantees immediate success to any player at any skill level, while providing new ways to experiment with music, education, and gestural control.

Assistive pitch correction allows each player to adjust the instruments level of playing difficulty. At the maximum position, the Theremini will play every note in a selected scale perfectly, making it impossible to play a wrong note. As this control is decreased, more expressive control of pitch becomes possible. When set to minimum, the Theremini will perform as a traditional theremin with analog heterodyning oscillator and absolutely no pitch assistance.

A built in tuner supplies real-time visual feedback of each note as it is played, as well as its proximity to perfection. This is useful for correcting a users playing position, or to educate younger players about pitch and scales.

The presets section allows you to select from 32 wave or wavetable-based patches, store a selected scale & root note, set and recall a specified playing range, and specify per-patch settings for the included stereo delay.

Recessed in the top of the Theremini is a compact speaker perfect for private rehearsal and quick setup anywhere. Silent rehearsal is also possible via front panel headphone jack. Simply plug in ear-buds or headphones and the built in speaker becomes silent.

For live performance and gestural control, the rear panel features two line level audio outputs, a pitch CV output with selectable range, and a mini USB jack for MIDI I/O and connectivity.

Features

Pitch correction w/ selectable scales and root note

Built in tuner allows you to learn pitch and scales

32 Wavetable based presets

Built in speaker

Headphone output

Two 1/4" audio outputs

Single Pitch CV output w/ selectable range

User selectable scale and root note (stored per preset)

User selectable range: highest note and lowest note (stored per preset)

Adjustable Stereo Ping-Pong Delay

Removable pitch antenna - built in storage compartment on bottom-side

Built in 3/8" Mic stand and Camera stand adaptor

High quality rubberized feet

FRONT PANEL

LCD SCREEN: 128 X 64 pixel LCD with white backlight.

128 X 64 pixel LCD with white backlight. HEADPHONE JACK: 1/8" (3.5mm) TRS headphone jack. Inserting a headphone plug will disable the internal speaker

1/8" (3.5mm) TRS headphone jack. Inserting a headphone plug will disable the internal speaker VOLUME KNOB: Controls headphone volume and built in speaker volume.

Controls headphone volume and built in speaker volume. PITCH BIAS KNOB: Determines the amount of pitch correction from 0% to 100%

Determines the amount of pitch correction from 0% to 100% SCALE BUTTON: Select from a list of built in scales

Select from a list of built in scales ROOT BUTTON: Select the root note to be used by the scale

Select the root note to be used by the scale SETUP BUTTON : Provides access the setup and calibration functions - also acts as a shift key.

: Provides access the setup and calibration functions - also acts as a shift key. DELAY LENGTH BUTTON: Selects the length of delay: SHORT, MEDIUM, LONG, or OFF

Selects the length of delay: SHORT, MEDIUM, LONG, or OFF DELAY AMOUNT KNOB: Controls the amount of delay mixed with the dry signal.

Controls the amount of delay mixed with the dry signal. PRESET KNOB: Selects the preset played from a built in list of 32 presets

REAR PANEL