NAMM 2014: Nord Lead A1 analogue modelling synth announced

The Nord Lead A1 is red, you won't be surprised to learn.

NAMM 2014: Clavia has unveiled its latest analogue modelling synthesizer, the Nord Lead A1. Designed to encourage experimentation, the instrument's interface is said to make programming quick and easy.

There will be some who turn their nose up at the A1 on the grounds that it's not 'proper analogue', but Clavia is bullish in its claim that it's "a true synthesizer powerhouse that goes far beyond the current trend for limited capability analogue reissues".

Highlights of the synth include a "unique" oscillator configuration that enables you to use shortcuts to speed up your tweaking, a comprehensive filter section, multiple modulation options, effects. and performance features.

Find out more on the Clavia Nord website or in the spec sheet below. The Nord Lead A1 will ship in April at an estimated price of $1799.

Clavia Nord Lead A1 features

Oscillators

Unique Oscillator concept

8 Oscillator Configurations

Pitch, Detune, Shape, Sync, AM, Noise, Dual Osc, FM

Traditional Analog and Digital Waveforms

Modulation

LFO with 5 waveforms

Mod Envelope

LFO as additional ModEnv

Filter

12, 24 dB low-pass filters

High-pass and Band-pass filters

Transistor and diode ladder filter simulations of Mini and TB-303

Effects

Ensemble, Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Ring Modulator, Drive

Performance