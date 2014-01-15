NAMM 2014: Roland unveils FA-08 and FA-06 workstation keyboards

Roland FA-08
Roland FA-06
NAMM 2014: Roland has announced two new workstation keyboards, the FA-08 and FA-06, which it says meet the needs of anyone who wants an instrument that they can use both on stage and in the studio.
Featuring a built-in audio interface, DAW integration, more than 2000 sounds from the Integra-7 sound module and an 88-note weighted action keyboard, the FA-08 weighs in at 16kg. It comes with a 16-track sequencer, and each of the 16 available parts can access its own effects engine, which sports 67 effect types. The UK price is £1529.
Full specs are below. The FA-06 boasts very similar specs but comes with a 61-note velocity-sensitive keyboard. It retails for £975. You can find out more about both models on the Roland website.
Roland FA-08 features
- Reimagined music workstation designed to maximise your creative flow
- 88-note Ivory Feel-G Keyboard provides premium weighted-action performance in a lightweight design that's easy to transport
- Over 2000 sounds from the flagship INTEGRA-7 sound module, including SuperNATURAL synth and acoustic tones and drums; add even more tones via internal wave sound expansion slots
- SuperNATURAL synth engine is fully compatible with the expansive collection of free INTEGRA-7 synth tones available from Roland's Axial sound library site
- 16-track sequencer with non-stop loop recording makes it easy to build songs quickly; export your sequencer tracks to an SDHC card as a complete stereo mix, or as multitrack audio or MIDI data for use in your DAW
- Onboard sampler based on the SP-404SX features 16 pads x 4 banks and direct recording/playback via SDHC cards
- Polish your sounds with a multitude of studio-quality effects, including 16 independent MFX engines, six COMP+EQ processors for drums, unique TFX (total effects), and global EQ, chorus, and reverb
- Tweak tones, effects, and external MIDI devices in real time with six user-assignable Sound Modify knobs
- Intuitive, streamlined interface with large colour LCD
- Press one button to instantly configure the FA-08 for use with your DAW via USB
- D-Beam, Rhythm Pattern, Arpeggiator, and Chord Memory functions to expand your creative palette
- Guitar/Mic and Line input jacks for performing, sampling, and DAW audio recording; dedicated input reverb provides ambience for performing/recording
- USB ports for sound expansion data, updates, and audio/MIDI interfacing with a computer; MIDI communication with the iPad is possible when using Apple's iPad Camera Connection Kit