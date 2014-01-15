NAMM 2014: Roland unveils FA-08 and FA-06 workstation keyboards

Image 1 of 2 The Roland FA-08 is designed to "maximise your creative flow". Roland FA-08 Image 2 of 2 The FA-06 is the smaller of the two new models. Roland FA-06

NAMM 2014: Roland has announced two new workstation keyboards, the FA-08 and FA-06, which it says meet the needs of anyone who wants an instrument that they can use both on stage and in the studio.

Featuring a built-in audio interface, DAW integration, more than 2000 sounds from the Integra-7 sound module and an 88-note weighted action keyboard, the FA-08 weighs in at 16kg. It comes with a 16-track sequencer, and each of the 16 available parts can access its own effects engine, which sports 67 effect types. The UK price is £1529.

Full specs are below. The FA-06 boasts very similar specs but comes with a 61-note velocity-sensitive keyboard. It retails for £975. You can find out more about both models on the Roland website.

Roland FA-08 features