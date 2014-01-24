NAMM 2014: sE Electronics reissues X1R Ribbon mic

NAMM 2014: sE Electronics has revealed its range for the forthcoming year, with the headline products including new mics in the form of the sE5, sE X1 USB and Magneto, plus the return of the X1R Ribbbon microphone.

In addition to the four new mics, sE Electronics has also announced the introduction of its new Isolation Pack, which contains a shock-mount and pop-shield that's designed to be compatible with the sE X1, Magneto and sE2200a series gear.

As usual, we've got the full press release, so browse the gallery for more information - starting with the X1R below...

sE X1R

PRESS RELEASE: The sE X1R ribbon microphone is the new high performance passive ribbon from sE Electronics. The sE Electronics X1R is suited to a variety of recording applications including guitar cabs, overhead drums, brass, woodwind, strings, commercial broadcast and voice-over.

This state of the art ribbon element enclosed by top grade Neodymium magnets boasts some of the latest ribbon microphone technologies from sE Electronics. We have combined our traditional ribbon technology with some of the mechanical elements of our patented Voodoo microphone HF (High Frequency) extension technology to bring you a classic sounding ribbon mic with a gentle HF lift.

The sEX1R does not offer the full frequency response performance of the Voodoo VR1 / VR2 and the widely acclaimed sE Rupert Neve RNR1, but a hybrid of old and new ribbon technology which gives you all the natural beauty of the ribbon sound, but with more versatility and ease of use than the majority of ribbons on today's market.

The sE X1R also draws on the chassis and design elements of the hugely successful sE X1 Cardioid Condenser Microphone to bring you exceptional performance, and the hand-crafted capsule quality you expect from all sE mics, but at a fraction of the cost of other boutique brands.

The sE X1R really is the perfect ribbon mic for the first time project studio buyer, or a great addition of new character to your microphone collection.