NAMM 2014: sE Electronics reissues X1R Ribbon mic
NAMM 2014: sE Electronics has revealed its range for the forthcoming year, with the headline products including new mics in the form of the sE5, sE X1 USB and Magneto, plus the return of the X1R Ribbbon microphone.
In addition to the four new mics, sE Electronics has also announced the introduction of its new Isolation Pack, which contains a shock-mount and pop-shield that's designed to be compatible with the sE X1, Magneto and sE2200a series gear.
As usual, we've got the full press release, so browse the gallery for more information - starting with the X1R below...
PRESS RELEASE: The sE X1R ribbon microphone is the new high performance passive ribbon from sE Electronics. The sE Electronics X1R is suited to a variety of recording applications including guitar cabs, overhead drums, brass, woodwind, strings, commercial broadcast and voice-over.
This state of the art ribbon element enclosed by top grade Neodymium magnets boasts some of the latest ribbon microphone technologies from sE Electronics. We have combined our traditional ribbon technology with some of the mechanical elements of our patented Voodoo microphone HF (High Frequency) extension technology to bring you a classic sounding ribbon mic with a gentle HF lift.
The sEX1R does not offer the full frequency response performance of the Voodoo VR1 / VR2 and the widely acclaimed sE Rupert Neve RNR1, but a hybrid of old and new ribbon technology which gives you all the natural beauty of the ribbon sound, but with more versatility and ease of use than the majority of ribbons on today's market.
The sE X1R also draws on the chassis and design elements of the hugely successful sE X1 Cardioid Condenser Microphone to bring you exceptional performance, and the hand-crafted capsule quality you expect from all sE mics, but at a fraction of the cost of other boutique brands.
The sE X1R really is the perfect ribbon mic for the first time project studio buyer, or a great addition of new character to your microphone collection.
sE5
PRESS RELEASE: The sE5 sets the new standard for small diaphragm microphones at its price, and is perfect for studio and live use.
The sE5 improves upon the high-quality performance of its predecessor - the popular sE4 - with a smooth, full-range frequency response and excellent transient handling. It is the perfect choice for recording drums, percussion, pianos and any stringed acoustic instrument. Finished in matte black, the sE5 features a cardioid polar pattern, 100Hz bass cut and -10/-20db pad switches. It also includes a custom shock mount so you’re ready to capture high quality recordings straight out of the box.
Cardioid Polar Pattern
The sE5's cardioid polar pattern delivers a clean and smooth on-axis response, with off-axis rejection that's essential when recording the source instrument in-situ among unwanted noise sources such as other instruments or room ambience.
100Hz Bass Cut
The sE5's 100Hz bass cut can be applied to decrease the level of proximity effect, which is typical behaviour in cardioid pattern microphones if placed very close to the sound source, or to isolate from low frequency rumble from other sources.
-10dB/-20dB Pad
The two pad switches can be used if you're recording a very ‘hot’ or loud signal. For miking up loud sound sources such as drums or a guitar cabinet, the -10dB or -20dB settings will reduce the level output from the microphone to the connected microphone preamp, ensuring a high quality signal is delivered.
Matte Black Finish
The matte black finish minimises the level of attention drawn to the microphone when used on stage or in the studio, allowing it to blend into the background.
Includes Custom sE5 Shock Mount
Every sE5 includes a custom-designed shock mount in the box, which is essential in use to reduce the unwanted effects of vibration or knocks to the supporting microphone stand.
Available as a Pair
The sE5 is also available as a pair.
sE X1 USB
PRESS RELEASE: The sE X1 USB combines the hugely popular sE X1 large-diaphragm condenser microphone with high-quality USB technology to provide a professional studio microphone for use anywhere!
The sE X1 USB offers the same great performance as the original sE X1, but with the added convenience of plugging straight into a USB port on a PC or Mac, negating the need for an audio interface or external power supply. The sE X1 USB features a cardioid polar pattern with a bass cut and a -10dB pad, and it ships with a mic clip as standard. The Isolation Pack from sE Electronics can be added as an additional accessory to provide total isolation from unwanted noise from other sources when recording.
The bus-powered sE X1 USB is equipped with plug-and-play drivers, meaning no additional software or drivers are needed to start recording straight out of the box. The sE X1 USB is fitted with a USB 2.0 connection and is compatible with virtually any audio recording software.
As with the rest of the sE X1 range, the sE X1 USB has been treated with a Matte Black finish, meaning the microphone can easily blend into the background on stage or during video recordings.
Magneto
PRESS RELEASE: The sE Electronics Magneto condenser microphone brings the rich heritage of high quality studio mics within reach for musicians on a budget. Magneto has been designed from the ground up to offer excellent performance specifications, producing outstanding results at its price point for recording vocals and acoustic instruments alike.
Magneto will look sleek and professional in any studio setting, and the mic includes a swivel mic clip and thread adaptor as standard, with the sE universal shock mount and pop shield set available as an optional extra for your Magneto.
With specifications living up to today’s most demanding studio environments, a very linear 20Hz – 20,000Hz frequency response, a high max SPL (140dB Max for 0.5%THD at 1000Hz) and high-sensitivity level, the sE Electronics Magneto studio condenser microphone is the obvious choice for anyone who needs a high-quality microphone with an entry-level price-tag.
Isolation Pack
PRESS RELEASE: The Isolation Pack is an essential accessory package for anyone wishing to record vocals and consists of a shock mount and an integrated pop shield.
The new quick-release shock mount is designed specifically for the Magneto, X1 Series (sE X1, X1 Vocal Pack and X1 Studio Bundle) and sE 2200a II series (sE2200a II MP and sE2200a II C) of microphones. Along with the shock mount comes an integrated, height adjustable pop shield with a quick release mechanism for instrument mic’ing.
The Pop Shield is an essential part of any vocal recording set-up, the pop shield is made from metal as oppose to the usual fabric shield, creating a much more durable product which is built to last.
The Isolation Pack is a cost effective and versatile product, crucial for any vocal recording situation.