NAMM 2014: iZotope teases new software

NAMM 2014: Best known for its Ozone mastering suite, iZotope is teasing a new piece of software that it'll be showing at the NAMM Show.

A blurred screenshot on the iZotope Facebook page is currently all we've currently got to go on, along with a slightly cryptic message. We're reminded that "in order to master your music, you need audio in the first place... right?", before being warned to "get ready to create music like you've never created it before..."

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

All of which indicates that this could be some kind of sound making rather than sound processing tool, but we'll find out more later this week.