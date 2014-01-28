Image 1 of 4 Behringer U-Phoria UMC1820 (front) NAMM 2014: Behringer announces U-Phoria interfaces Image 2 of 4 Behringer U-Phoria UMC1820 (rear) U-Phoria UMC1820 rear Image 3 of 4 Behringer U-Phoria UMC404 (front) U-Phoria UMC404 Image 4 of 4 Behringer U-Phoria UMC404 (rear) U-Phoria UMC404 rear

NAMM 2014: There are two new audio/MIDI interfaces on the way from Behringer in the form of the U-Phoria UMC1820 and UMC404.

The new boxes connect via USB 2.0 and feature MIDAS preamps, 24-bit/96kHz converters and phantom power. The larger UMC1820 also features S/PDIF, ADAT and S/MUX support alongside it's eight XLR/jack inputs and eight jack outputs. The smaller UMC404 loses the optical I/O and offers four XLR/jack inputs, plus jack and RCA playback outputs and four analogue inserts.

Check out the full press releases below and head to the Behringer site for more information.

U-Phoria UMC1820 press release

Audiophile 18x20, 24-Bit/96 kHz USB Audio/MIDI Interface with MIDAS Mic Preamplifiers

The incredible U-PHORIA UMC1820 bridges the gap between your creativity and your fans. This blazingly fast USB 2.0 studio-in-a-box will have you recording your next masterpiece in minutes with all the connectivity required for your microphones, guitars, keyboards and even MIDI devices.

Record the perfect vocal right to your computer-based DAW thanks to the 8 astonishingly clear, world-class MIDAS-designed mic preamps, which include +48 Volt phantom power for condenser microphones, all going through studio-grade 24-Bit/96 kHz converters for the best possible sound quality. It also provides I/O support for S/PDIF, ADAT and S/MUX formats. Whether you're a singer-songwriter, producer on the go, or just need a rock-solid interface for running backing tracks at a gig, the ultra-dependable U-PHORIA UMC1820 will help you shine in the digital domain.

Features:

18x20 USB2.0 Audio/MIDI Interface with ADAT I/O for recording microphones and instruments

Audiophile 24-Bit/96 kHz resolution for professional audio quality

Compatible with popular recording software including Avid Pro Tools*, Ableton Live*, Steinberg Cubase*, etc.

Streams 18 inputs and 20 outputs of ultra-low latency audio to your computer, supporting Mac OS X and Windows XP or higher

8 state-of-the-art, MIDAS designed Mic Preamplifiers with +48 V phantom power

Optical I/Os supporting S/PDIF, ADAT and S/MUX formats up to 96 kHz

U-Phoria UMC404 press release

Audiophile 4x4, 24-Bit/96 kHz USB Audio/MIDI Interface with MIDAS Mic Preamplifiers

The incredible U-PHORIA UMC404 bridges the gap between your creativity and your fans. This blazingly fast USB 2.0 studio in a box will have you recording your next masterpiece in minutes with all the connectivity required for your microphones, guitars, keyboards and even MIDI devices.

Record the perfect vocal right to your computer-based DAW thanks to the 4 astonishingly pure, world-class MIDAS-designed mic preamps, which include +48 Volt phantom power for condenser microphones, all going through studio-grade 24-Bit/96 kHz converters for the best possible sound quality. Whether you're a singer-songwriter, producer on the go, or just need a rock-solid interface for running backing tracks at a gig, the ultra-dependable U-PHORIA UMC404 will help you shine in the digital domain.

Features: