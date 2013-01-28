NAMM 2013: Tascam announces new PortaStudios

Image 1 of 2 Tascam's DP-006 gives you six tracks to work with. Tascam DP-006

NAMM 2013: Tascam has expanded its long-standing PortaStudio range with a couple of new 'PocketStudios' - compact 6- and 8-track recording devices.

Known as the DP-006 and DP-008EX, these can be battery-powered and utilise SD card storage.

Find out more below or on the Tascam website. Release dates and prices are TBC.

New Tascam PortaStudios press release

TASCAM has been revolutionizing PORTASTUDIOs since they invented them. For decades, TASCAM's PORTASTUDIOs have remained the ideal scratch pads and easy-to-use home recording devices.

Utilized by seminal artists and home for legendary albums throughout the years, TASCAM has stayed true to manufacturing rugged, compact, feature-rich song-writing and demo tools. Next in line is the DP-006 6-Channel and DP-008EX 8-Channel Effects Fueled POCKETSTUDIOs for all songwriters and bands alike.

The DP-006 is the most compact solid-state multi-track recorder on the market. TASCAM equipped it with 6-channels (2 Mono and 2 Stereo/Mono), selectable track modes, built-in high-quality stereo condenser mics and 2 mic/line inputs. This recorder will easily fit into any gig bag, pocket or suitcase.

To take it a step further, TASCAM is introducing the DP-008EX 8-channel POCKETSTUDIO with built-in input and master effects. Each channel is conveniently loaded with volume, pan, reverb-send knobs, auto-punch in/out, 2 XLR Mic inputs with +48V phantom power and built-in high-quality stereo condenser mics making the DP-008EX an ideal take-anywhere solid-state recorder.

Both units come with a 2GB SD card for reliable recording and mini-USB for easy file transfer. To keep things simple TASCAM installed both units with the same user-interface they have been perfecting for years. These recorders allow any artist to record high-quality audio with ease so no focus is lost on what's most important, the song.

Features include:

DP-006

6-track Portable Multi-track Recorder

CD-Quality Recording (44.1kHz/16-bit)

Easy, Intuitive User interface

Built-in High-quality Stereo Condenser Microphone

Two Mic/Line inputs

Compact size and ultra light weight (360g/0.79lb without batteries)

Dedicated Level and Pan/Balance controls per track

Recording media: SD/SDHC card up to 32GB (2GB SD card included)

Recording: 2 tracks simultaneous

Playback: 6 tracks simultaneously

Power: Four AA batteries or optional AC adapter (PS-P520), optional external battery pack(BP-6AA)

Graphic LCD (128 x 64 dots)

Chromatic Tuner/Metronome

USB 2.0 Connection for Wav File import/export (Stereo and Mono)

Undo/Redo (includes Undo history)

Tripod socket hole

Auto punch in/out

Footswitch input

Dedicated stereo mix-down track

DP-008EX