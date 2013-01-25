NAMM 2013: Apogee interfaces get direct iOS compatibility

The new Duet will work with both your Mac and iOS device.

NAMM 2013: Apogee is updating its One, Duet and Quartet audio interfaces to offer support and direct connectivity to iOS devices.

Previously Mac-only, the new versions of these products will be connectable to your phone or tablet, too.

The new version of One is set to offer new circuitry, a new mic capsule and upgraded sound quality, while Duet has been reworked to add the iOS support. Quartet, meanwhile, will get its iOS compatibility courtesy of a firmware update that's coming in February.

Apogee is also releasing Maestro for iOS - a new app that enables you to make changes to your audio interface's settings.

As well as hooking up to your iOS devices, the Apogee interfaces will also charge them if they're being powered from the mains.

The downside for existing One and Duet owners is that it appears that only the new versions of these products will have the direct iOS compatibility.

Find out more on the Apogee website. The new versions of One and Duet are coming in March and February respectively and are priced at $349 and $595, while Quartet costs $1295.