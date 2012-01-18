NAMM 2012: Nord C2D drawbar organ

Image 1 of 3 The Nord C2D: does it give you the ultimate hands-on organ experience? Click the image for more photos. Nord C2D

Image 2 of 3 Nord C2D angle

Image 3 of 3 Nord C2D being played



NAMM 2012: Clavia is launching a new organ, the Nord C2D, and this time it's going the whole hog and giving you two sets of physical drawbars per manual to play with.

As such, the instrument looks likely to offer more hands-on control than its sibling, the Nord C2. More details below - you'll be able to buy the C2D from February, though we don't yet know how much for.

Clavia Nord C2D official information

Players have been begging us for drawbars for years. We didn't want to do it until we'd found a perfect, compact solution with the right feel ...

Complete with 2 sets of physical drawbars per manual the Nord C2D is the ultimate portable organ for musicians that play with their drawbars as well as the keys. The new left-hand preset sections offer an unsurpassed level of hands-on control and the upper manual and panel has been tilted for better ergonomics. An LCD-display has been added for easier access to programs and settings.

The Nord C2D features a redesigned simulation of the characteristic mechanical key clicks that are an essential component of the classic tone-wheel experience. Furthermore, the redesigned percussion model offers increased control over the percussion levels when playing near-legato.

The Nord C2D also includes a redesigned Rotary Speaker simulation of a vintage 122 unit.

Naturally, the Nord C2D also includes both the Vox and Farfisa transistor organ simulations and the sampled Baroque Pipe Organ from the acclaimed Nord C2 Combo Organ.

The Nord C2D will be shown at the AM&S Nord Booth #6464 at NAMM Show 2012

Handmade in Sweden by Clavia DMI AB, the Nord C2D will ship in the UK in February 2012, with a price to be confirmed.