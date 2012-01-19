NAMM 2012: New Studiomaster TRX PA series

The trapezoidal TRX Series PAs are built on a cast aluminium chassis.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Studiomaster is refreshing its world-famous PA product line up with the new TRX Series, which supersedes the long established LX Series, providing even greater value for money, improved styling and finishing and the addition of flying points.

The carpet-covered, wood constructed PA series offers high quality, high performance, trapezoidal styled cabinets, featuring cast aluminium chassis, heavy duty LF transducers and low distortion 1 inch throat HF compression drivers.

TRX10, TRX12 and TRX15 models feature 10, 12 and 15 inch MF drivers respectively, while the TRX215 features dual 15 inch drivers. Sub bass models comprise the TRX15S, TRX18S and TRX218S, featuring 15, 18 and dual 18 inch high power handling LF drivers respectively. Also included is the TRX15M 2-way wedge stage monitor. All cabinets feature 2 x Speakon and 2 x ¼ inch jack connection sockets.

12 x M10 lying points on all full range cabs are supplemented with 35mm pole mounting sockets on the TRX10, TRX12 and TRX15 models. The TRX215 features rear mounted castors and all models have scooped side handles for ease of handling.

The TRX Series offers all of the expected build and performance quality historically associated with Studiomaster PA, offreing highly cost effective sound reinforcement solutions for music venues, bars and clubs, touring musicians and small to medium hire companies.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Studiomaster.

