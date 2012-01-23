NAMM 2012: MOTU Digital Performer 8 is Windows-compatible

NAMM 2012: MOTU's Digital Performer 8 has always had a loyal following on the Mac, but we certainly didn't anticipate that it was about to be released for the PC, too.

That's what's happening, though: DP 8 is cross-platform, and boasts new features and an additional 15 plug-ins.

MOTU Digital Performer 8 press release

MOTU has unveiled Digital Performer version 8, a major upgrade to their flagship audio workstation software. Recognized throughout the industry as a leading workstation application for Mac, Digital Performer 8 will now be available for both Mac OS X and Windows 7. During in-booth demos, MOTU debuted other significant new features, including a new video playback engine, Punch Guard™ confidence recording, 14 new user interface themes, and 15 new included plug-ins.

"With a long history of firsts, Digital Performer is widely considered to be a leader in audio software technology," said Jim Cooper, MOTU Director of Marketing. "We are thrilled to bring Digital Performer's leading role of exceptional performance and innovation to Windows-based recording artists, producers, engineers, remixers, composers and anyone looking for advanced desktop music and audio production."

DP8 will operate in 32-bit or 64-bit mode on Mac OS X and Windows 7. On Windows, it will support VST plug-ins and Rewire.MOTU demonstrated DP8 running onHP Z Workstations and HP EliteBook Mobile Workstations provided by Hewlett-Packard.

Other new DP8 features

Punch Guard™ records an extra four seconds of audio before and after record passes, allowing users to edge-edit in/out points to "uncover" audio material accidentally cut off during recording. DP8's new video engine allows full-screen viewing of full 720 or 1080 HD video clips on a primary or secondary computer monitor, or on a conventional HDMI or SDI video monitor connected to a MOTU video interface such as the HD Express or HDX-SDI.

Digital Performer's Themes allow users to change the entire look of the software with one click. DP8 adds 14 new themes, including "Hi-Fi", "Arctic", and "None More Black".

MOTU demonstrated 15 new plug-ins to be included with DP8, including two new classic guitar amp models, a bass cabinet model, several classic guitar pedals, modeled analog delay, a multi-band dynamic equalizer, a de-esser, the Subkick™ kick drum enhancer, and Springamabob™, a modeled vintage spring reverb processor.

Digital Performer 8 will ship Spring, 2012. Pricing is TBA.