NAMM 2012: Mackie launches DL1608

With the Mackie DL1608 you can mix from anywhere in the venue.

NAMM 2012: The digital revolution is not only here - it's wireless. The Mackie DL1608 redefines live mixing by combining the proven power of a full-featured digital mixer with the unmatched ease and mobility of an iPad.

With 16 Onyx mic preamps and the performance of 24bit Cirrus LogicAD/DA converters, you have unparalleled sound quality. Seamless wired to wireless iPad control means you can mix from anywhere in the venue.

This gives you the mobile freedom to control not only the mix, but powerful plug-ins such as EQ, dynamics, effects and more. The sleek DL1608 even supports up to 10 iPad devices. Forget bulky consoles and racks of gear. The power is at your fingertips.

Proven Hardware That Sounds Great

·16 Onyx mic preamps

·High-end Cirrus Logic converters

·Ultra low-noise, high-headroom design

·6 aux sends for monitor mixes

·Master L/R output for mains

Tons of Built-In Processing

·Powerful, touch-sensitive plug-ins

·4-band EQ, gate and compression on inputs

·31-band GEQ and comp/limiter on outputs

·Global reverb and delay

Wireless Mixing

·Seamless wired to wireless mixing

·Tune the room from anywhere

·Get on stage to ring out monitors

·Personal monitor mixing

·Use up to 10 iPad devices simultaneously

Total Control from Your iPad

·Intuitive Master Fader app

·'Grow and Glow' visual feedback

·Preset and snapshot recall

·Record the mix to the iPad for instant sharing

·Integrate music from any app into the mix

Install Friendly Features

·PadLock™ feature locks down iPad for permanent installs

·Industry standard Kensington lock secures mixer

·Compact footprint saves precious workspace

Dimensions

15.5″ x 11.5″ x 3.9″

6.9 lbs / 3.2 kg