NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia introduces iKlip Studio

Image 1 of 2 IK Multimedia iKlip Studio Image 2 of 2 IK Multimedia iKlip Studio

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia is proud to announce iKlip Studio, the adjustable iPad desktop stand designed specifically for musicians.

iKlip Studio holds the iPad firmly on studio desks or other surfaces when using a variety of music and other apps. Apps like synthesizers, beat-pads and other controllers can be played energetically on the multi-touch screen with no risk of the device moving or sliding.

Its flexible orientation allows it to tilt its position from a very low-profile angle - ideal for use with apps like mixers, controllers or synthesizers - to near-vertical positioning for use as a reader for scores or tablatures or to place the iPad behind music keyboard controllers.

iKlip Studio is made of lightweight, shock-resistant thermoplastic that is durable and solid to reliably support the iPad. Rubber foot-pads grip the desktop and prevent unwanted sliding. Its support tray also fits most cases for ultra-quick positioning of an iPad of any generation.

The device can be quickly rotated between its horizontal and vertical position to suit any app, and convenient openings in the housing allow accessibility to every port of the device for charging or connecting to external speakers with handy slots for keeping the cables neatly organized.

A detachable bracket is also included to hold the iRig interface adapter in place and keep it from hanging from the iPad.

For maximum portability, iKlip Studio folds completely flat so it can be quickly inserted into any iPad bag and carried anywhere. Like the other members of the iKlip family, iKlip Studio is designed and manufactured in Italy, and it's the perfect add-on for every IK music creation app and accessory user.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit IK Multimedia.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter