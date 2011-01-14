NAMM 2011: Two Notes announces two new plugins

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Two Notes Audio Engineering is proud to announce the launch of 2 new audio plugins: the Torpedo PI-101 and Torpedo PI-FREE.

The Torpedo PI-101 is a hi-end channel strip plugin for your guitar amp/preamp. It features 3 different sections : power amp with 8 different power amp topologies, "Miking" with more than 30 cabs and 8 studio-standard and last but not least, Post FX featuring Low cut filter, 5-band EQ, exciter and compressor.

The Torpedo PI-FREE is based on the flagship model, the PI-101, but only features 1 model of power amp simulation (EL34 / AB class), 1 speaker cab (based on a Marshall 4x12) and 1 type of microphone (based on a Shure SM57). And you still have the full Post FX section.

Of course, the Torpedo PI-101 and PI-FREE plugins feature the unique Torpedo algorithm originally found on the critically acclaimed VB-101 and VM-202 units, that allows the user to virtually move the microphone in front of the speaker cabinet (as you would in a real recording room) and to simulate the sound of a hard driven speaker.

The Torpedo PI-101 will cost 199€ ex VAT and will be available early February. The user will need an iLok USB key to authorise the plugin.

The Torpedo PI-FREE is free to use, is not time limited and does not need an iLok USB key. It is possible to download it right now by clicking here.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Two Notes

