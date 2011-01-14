NAMM 2011: Roland introduces AT-350C Atelier Combo organ

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce the new ATELIER Combo AT-350C. Perfect for the gigging musician, the ATELIER Combo features a wide variety of sounds to fit a broad range of musical styles, and is designed for easy transport.

The ATELIER Combo is ready for any live performance, complete with a wide range of authentic organ sounds with Virtual Tone Wheel technology for rock, pop, and jazz, and also high-resolution voices powered by Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL technology.

The ATELIER Combo sports a traditional double-manual configuration, with 49 keys on the upper, and 64 keys on the lower. Optional 20-note or 25-note pedalboards are available for those who choose to play with their feet. An optional keyboard KS-G8 stand is suitable for the ATELIER Combo.

With its intuitive design, the ATELIER Combo can be broken down into three separate pieces, making it easily transportable.

Designed for real-time performance, the ATELIER Combo incorporates a variety of expressive controllers for even more exhilarating performances. ATELIER Combo is equipped with full authentic harmonic bars including a unique red Solo bar. With D Beam, players can create sound effects or manipulate pitch, filter, and volume using an infrared light beam for dynamic performance on stage.

Complete backing tracks can be added to any performance with the built-in library of Musical Styles and MIDI- and audio-file playback via USB key, all with interactive control.

The ATELIER Combo AT-350C is available in three set-up configurations to match various performance styles and music genres. Buy it as a keyboard-only rig with no pedalboard, with a 20-key PK-7A pedalboard, or with a 25-key PK-25 pedalboard (pedalboards include an integrated expressional pedal).

Roland's trusted amplifiers, such as the SA-1000 or any KC series keyboard amplifier (sold separately), are also a perfect complement to the ATELIER Combo.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

