NAMM 2011: Line 6 expands XD-V wireless mic range

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, Inc, an industry leader in digital technology for musicians, performers and audio professionals, announced today the expansion of its XD-V line of digital wireless microphone systems to include XD-V70HS and XD-V30HS, a pair of high-performance headset microphones with beltpack transmitters.

The new headsets deliver the hallmark XD-V qualities including superior vocal reproduction, exceptional wireless performance and four times the signal reliability of other wireless systems.

"The headset mics are a natural addition to our XD-V line of digital wireless mic systems," commented Don Boomer, Wireless Sales Engineer at Line 6. "They offer the sonic clarity and simple setup Line 6 digital wireless mics are known for, and the hands-free designs required by professional presenters, singers and performers of all kinds."

Alongside the XD-V70HS and XD-V30HS headsets, the robust XD-V family includes two handheld microphone systems and two beltpack systems with lavaliers. Each system features exclusive Line 6 digital technologies and a 2.4GHz broadcast to ensure license-free use worldwide and freedom from ever-changing FCC regulations.

Now in its fourth generation, Line 6 digital wireless technology has streamlined wireless setup and operation and provided superior audio specs to everyone from professional front-of-house engineers to house-of-worship volunteers.

These advances in wireless technology led XD-V70, the digital wireless handheld microphone system, to take home the "Best Audio Product: Wireless Microphone System" award at the 2010 Worship Facilities Conference & Expo (WFX).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6

