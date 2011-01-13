NAMM 2011: JBL Professional introduce EON210P

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: JBL Professional and UK distributor Sound Technology Ltd are pleased to announce the introduction of the EON210P Portable PA system, a complete powered system that is compact, lightweight and simple to use.

"Our new EON210P makes it easy to enjoy great sound almost anywhere. It's ideal for live music, schools, churches, presentations, parties or anywhere you need clear, powerful sound," noted Richard Ruse, JBL Director of Marketing for Portable PA. "And because it's so intuitive you don't need to be an audio pro to use the EON210P-you can be up and running in just a few minutes."

The JBL EON210P includes two 10-inch, 2-way speakers, an 8-channel powered stereo mixer with four digital effects, two 15-foot speaker cables and a convenient storage compartment for microphones and accessories. The mixer and storage compartment attach to the rear of the speakers, allowing for ease of movement when transporting the system. At a total weight of just 33 pounds, the EON210P is 20 pounds lighter than most other package PA systems in its class.

The EON210P can accommodate multiple microphones, instruments, portable music players and other audio sources. Channels 1-4 include XLR/1/4-inch combination connectors, individual Bass and Treble controls and an effect send, channels 5-6 have a pair of 1/4-inch stereo and a pair of stereo RCA jacks, and channels 7-8 have a 3.5mm stereo jack. The mixer also features a 30V phantom power supply for use with condenser microphones, 1/4-inch TRS and RCA stereo output jacks for connection to recording devices or for external routing, in addition to a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although compact, the EON210P packs plenty of sonic punch, thanks to its 300-watt-peak stereo amplifier and high-efficiency 2-way speakers, each with a 1.5-inch neodymium compression-driver tweeter and 10-inch high-excursion woofer. The EON210P can deliver 124dB peak system output and each speaker provides smooth, even coverage over a 100º x 60º listening area. The EON210P's speakers can be placed on a floor or table, or pole-mounted using the speakers' 36mm pole-mount socket.

The JBL EON 210P will be available in February 2011 at an estimated price of £999 RRP inc VAT (price may be subject to change).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JBL Professional

