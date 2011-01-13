NAMM 2011: Alesis announces GuitarLink Plus

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces the GuitarLink Plus

GuitarLink Plus easily connects guitars and other line-level audio sources directly into a computer. GuitarLink Plus' internal, analogue-to-digital conversion brings studio-quality, 16-bit, 44.1 kHz digital-audio straight to a computer from 1/4" to USB. No need to install drivers, GuitarLink Plus connects plug-and-play to Mac or PC for a simple, streamlined studio solution. Once the guitar and computer are hooked up, Native Instruments Guitar Rig LE® software is included to begin processing the signal.

Guitar Rig LE® shapes a guitar sound with many emulations of classic amplifiers and effects pedals. Guitar performances can even be recorded within the software. GuitarLink Plus is the no-hassle way of running a guitar through a computer and making it sound better than ever.

"Alesis has a long tradition in developing smart studio solutions for musicians," said Dan Radin, Product Manager, Alesis. "GuitarLink Plus continues this tradition by giving guitarist a simple, yet powerful, way to process and record their instrument."

