NAMM 2011: AKG launches Perception showcase app

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Building on the success of its highly acclaimed Perception series, AKG is introducing its first application exclusively for the Apple iPad.

The AKG Perception iPad App is the ultimate guide for all musicians, producers and engineers interested in the technical prowess that is AKG Perception, which includes a full range of headphones and microphones for live stage and studio, as well as wireless microphone applications.

Fully integrated with Facebook and Twitter, the iPad application offers a comprehensive and interactive guide for musicians, performers and producers, answering all questions concerning the Perception line. A visual tour through the entire line provides detailed descriptions and specifications, including a function to match the optimal audio equipment for any live sound or recording setting.

A thorough magazine-style database showcases the entire range of AKG Perception, with complete information on product descriptions, applications and accessories, with high-resolution photos. A history of AKG and new and old products are available, ranging from the start of the company in 1947 to the present in 360-degree visuals.

"AKG's launch of the Perception iPad App goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to provide the most effective solutions to the ever-evolving demands of the industry," stated Alfred Reinprecht, Marketing Manager, AKG. "Perception continues to lead in recording and on-stage presence and we hope to offer our dedicated users an opportunity to understand the equipment and provide their own customers with an even greater audio experience."

Users can copy and paste any section of the application to their Facebook or Twitter accounts or e-mail a section directly from the Perception app. Video demonstrations featuring the Perception series in use on stage, in the studio and how to properly care for the line are all available via the application.

The AKG iPad Perception App is available free now at the Apple iTunes Store.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit AKG

