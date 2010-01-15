NAMM 2010: Tascam launches DR-2D portable recorder

PRESS RELEASE: TASCAM has released the DR-2d, a Portable Digital Recorder that brings high-resolution recording to a compact, affordable package. It offers up to 96kHz/24-bit audio resolution, capturing WAV or MP3 files to SD Card media. The new stereo condenser microphone design has a 74dB signal to noise ratio for dynamic recordings. The Dual Recording feature prevents overload by recording a second track at lower level, ensuring that recordings won't be ruined by distortion.

Like the rest of TASCAM's best-selling portable recorders, the DR-2d offers Variable Speed Audition to slow down music without changing the pitch. A metronome and digital effects are also included, as well as an Overdub feature for sound-on-sound recording. The DR-2d is ideal for songwriters, performers, or home studio musicians who want their music to sound its best.

Features

- New stereo condenser microphone design with 74dB signal to noise ratio

- Dual recording function records a copy of your audio at a lower level, so you always have a backup in case of overload

- Up to 96kHz/24-bit WAV recording or MP3 recording modes

- Records to SD or SDHC cards

- Internal effects including reverb

- Auto-recording function starts when input exceeds a reference level

- Limiter, low cut filter and auto gain control for input

- Metronome

- Variable Speed Audition changes the playback speed without changing the pitch

- Loop playback mode

- USB 2.0 connection for file transfer

- 1/8" stereo microphone input

- 1/8" stereo line input

- 1/8" stereo headphone output

- 128x64 backlit LCD display

- Powered by two AA batteries or optional PS-P520 power adapter

- Built-in speaker

- Tripod attachment screw hole

- Includes wireless remote control, 2GB SD card, AA batteries and carrying pouch

For more information, visit http://www.tascam.com

Information taken from official press release

