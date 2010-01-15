NAMM 2010: Tascam launches compact DR-08 portable recorder

PRESS RELEASE: TASCAM's compact DR-08 portable digital recorder packs serious audio quality into a handheld dynamo that fits in your pocket. It captures audiophile-quality 96kHz/24-bit WAV files - or web-friendly MP3 files - to robust MicroSD media.

The built-in microphones have a unique mechanism to change the width and angle of the elements, allowing you to tailor the pattern for the perfect recording. There's even a built-in kickstand for placing the recorder right where you want it. A pair of AAA batteries allows you to record for hours to the included 2GB card, then transfer the recording to your computer using high-speed USB 2.0.

Read more: Waldorf Quantum

Like the top-selling DR-07, the DR-08 has features like auto level control and a low cut filter for clear recordings. Add your own microphone or line-level source using the 1/8" stereo input. The DR-08 has loop and variable speed on playback, allowing you to slow down speed without changing the pitch to learn new music. Noise canceling and EQ functions improve playback timbre, and the sleek design makes the DR-08 TASCAM's most portable recorder yet.

Features

- Portable digital recorder

- WAV recording from 44.1/16-bit up to 96kHz/24-bit

- MP3 recording from 32k - 320 kbps

- Records to MicroSD media (2GB card included)

- Two cardioid microphones with variable angle mechanism to adjust width and angle of microphone elements

- Variable Speed Playback - adjust the playback speed from 50% to 200% without changing the pitch to learn new music

- Auto recording mode starts recording when the input reaches a certain sound level

- Timer recording mode for beginning recording at a certain time of day

- Manual and automatic gain control modes

- Low cut filter and noise cancel functions for clearer recording and playback

- Built-in foldable stand for desktop recording

- Pre-recording buffer (up to 2 seconds)

- 1/8" stereo mic/line input with plug-in power

- 1/8" stereo headphone/line output

- Playlist and folder management

- Built-in speaker

- Transfer recordings to computer using fast USB 2.0 connection (Micro-USB, B-type connector)

- 96x96 backlit LCD display

- Powered by AAA batteries (included), USB power or optional PS-P520 power supply

- Dimensions: 1.45" W x 5.41" D x 0.59" H (37mm x 137.5mm x 15mm)

- Weight: 2.72oz (77g) including batteries

- Included accessories: 2x AAA battery, Micro-USB cable, 2GB MicroSD card

For more information, visit http://www.tascam.com

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!