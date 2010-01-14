NAMM 2010: Roland VP-7 creates instant vocal ensembles

PRESS RELEASE: Now every keyboard player, regardless of vocal ability, can sing with the VP-7 Vocal Processor from Roland. This portable processor sets up quickly on top of any keyboard with free panel space and creates ensemble vocal sounds instantly with a variety of PCM-based vocal sounds, or with Roland's superior Vocal Designer® technology.



For keyboard players who want lush vocal backing tracks without singing into a microphone, the compact VP-7 includes four rich and expressive human voice sounds — Female Choir, Boys Choir, Gregorian Choirs and Jazz Scat — just by playing the keyboard.



Using Vocal Designer technology derived from Roland's Vocal and Ensemble keyboards, the VP-7 has three Vocal Designer algorithms that can automatically generate multi-voice backing harmonies that sing the same lyrics as a performer sings into the included DR-HS5 headset microphone. Keyboard players who sing lead vocals can blend the VP-7's sounds with their own voice to create impressive backing vocals. Or, when harmonizing with a lead vocalist, the VP-7's sound can be blended with the live vocal harmony or used with 100% processing. The Vocoder button also lets you instantly switch to a vintage vocoder.



The VP-7's super-simple interface features large, quick-access buttons and knobs, so it's easy to call up preset sounds and adjust blends on the fly. Onboard ambience effects sweeten the sound with the twist of a knob, while a handy mute switch lets the user bring the VP-7's processing in and out with the push of a button.



The VP-7 is scheduled to ship in May.

For more information, visit http://www.roland.com

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!

Follow MusicRadar on Twitter

Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!