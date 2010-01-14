NAMM 2010: Alesis unveils micron SE synth

PRESS RELEASE: Alesis, a leading manufacturer of professional audio equipment and studio electronics, announces immediate availability of the micron se, a special blue version of its popular analog-modeling synthesizer. Alesis is offering the micron se in limited production.



The micron is an eight-voice analog-modeling synthesizer that delivers superb sound and impressive sonic flexibility. Whether a musician uses a synth on stage or in the studio, and whether they prefer to work with the hundreds of preset Alesis sounds or create their own, the micron is the perfect companion. The micron also contains a powerful sequencing section with phrase, step, and drum sequencing, an arpeggiator, and stereo effects.



The 37-key micron has two multi-mode filters, three envelope generators, and two LFOs: the full spectrum of synthesis components to enable players to create and shape sonorities and textures. For stage and studio-ready quality, the micron has 24-bit audio outputs and inputs via balanced connections.



Each of the micron's voices contains two filters, and each filter can be one of the following different types, each with its own character and sonic flavor. Each of the micron's voices contains two LFOs, each of which offers rate, depth, shape, and tempo sync; and three envelopes: Amp Envelope, Filter Envelope, and Pitch/Modulation Envelope. Users can further control and create with the micron's full compliment of stereo effects.



"The micron gives you powerful synthesis, great sound and convenient portability," said Jim Norman, Product Manager, Alesis. "This special edition blue model is certain to be a collector's piece!"



The micron se is available from musical instrument and pro audio retailers.

For more information, visit http://www.alesis.com

