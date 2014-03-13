Musikmesse 2014 video: Dualo du-touch - the portable, double-keyboard instrument

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Despite the fact that most of them are highly unlikely ever to receive mainstream acceptance, we do love the new instrument concepts that developers come up with. Take Dualo's du-touch, for example, a new portable device that contains two chromatic keyboards made up of geometric grids of buttons.

The idea, as with many new physical and touch instruments these days, is that notes that 'sound good together' are placed next to each other, ensuring that anyone can make the du-touch sound half-decent immediately. For more advanced users there's a built-in synth and looper/arranger.

As well as being a self-contained instrument, du-touch can also be used as a wireless MIDI controller - it contains 116 pressure sensors and gesture/movement sensors.

You can find out more on the Dualo website.