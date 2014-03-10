Musikmesse 2014 video: Akai announces MPX16 sample player/recorder

MUSIKMESSE 2014: Akai has unveiled the MPX16, a standalone sample/player recorder that features 16 velocity-sensitive pads that enable you to play back samples in real-time.

Samples are stored on an SD card as WAV files, and can also be triggered via MIDI from other devices. You can record using the built-in microphone or via the balanced 1/4-inch inputs, or import sounds from your Mac/PC. Once assigned to pads you can tune samples and apply filters, envelopes and choke grouping, while an LCD display offers visual feedback.

Akai mpx16

The MPX16 can also be used as a MIDI pad controller, and can be powered by USB or from the mains.

"The versatility and capability of the MPX16 will make it a workhorse for performers of all types," claims Akai Professional Product Manager Dan Gill. "We knew that an affordable sample player with Akai Professional's practical MIDI integration would fit the needs of people wanting a no- nonsense way to access samples without computer dependency."

Look out for the MPX16 this Summer priced at $200. You can find out more on the Akai Pro website.