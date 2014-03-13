Musikmesse 2014: RME announce Fireface 802 audio interface

MUSIKMESSE 2014 RME have announced the successor to their popular Fireface 800 audio interface - and originally enough, it's called the Fireface 802. With 60 channels of audio, inbuilt effects and ultra-low latency on the cards, the new edition looks set to sustain the series' acclaim.

RME Press Release

The Fireface 802 renews RME's reputation built on the legendary Fireface 800. 60 channels of audio, high-end microphone preamps, reference class converters, a complete effects section and operation at up to 192 kHz are the base for many more features:

Ultra-low latency operation with USB or FireWire, combined with the legendary RME driver stability and maintenance. Active jitter suppression, individually switchable reference levels for all inputs and outputs, full stand-alone functionality, RME's unique DIGICheck metering and analysis toolbox, and identical operation on Windows PC and Mac.

TotalMix FX, RME's digital high-end mixer and signal router, driven by two powerful DSPs, with integrated EQ, Dynamics and Reverb/Echo effects at up to 192 kHz, plus a built-in monitoring controller.

The full-blown feature set also includes optional Class Compliant mode and operation with TotalMix FX for iPad, RME's app to fully control the 802 from the iPad, without any computer. The easy to use app includes metering for all 90 channels plus effects bus, different setup screens, and complete control of all features.

The Fireface 802 is a highly integrated pro audio solution, a full-blown studio, all within a 19" enclosure. An interface designed for users who don't want to make compromises in sound, stability and ultra-low latency operation, and who long for an unrivaled professional feature set. Once again a milestone interface from RME, including the best of the best and even a bit more.

Connectivity

30 Input / 30 Output channels

12 x Analog I/O

4 x Mic/Instrument Preamp

1 x AES/EBU I/O

2 x ADAT I/O (or 1 x ADAT I/O plus 1 x SPDIF I/O optical)

1 x Word Clock I/O

1 x MIDI I/O

FireWire or USB operation

TotalMix FX

optional: Advanced Remote Control

For more info, visit RME.