Musikmesse 2012: Vestax V-MIDI iOS interface

Musikmesse 2012: Vestax's V-MIDI is a new iOS CoreMIDI interface that also provides power to your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad while you're using it.

The downside of this is that the device appears to require mains power (an adaptor comes in the box), though it does benefit from an amplified headphone output with volume knob.

Find out more about the Vestax V-MIDI below.

Vestax V-MIDI official information

V-MIDI is a compact, easy to use Core MIDI interface for musicians, producers, artists and performers that enables connection between USB MIDI hardware and apps for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®.

IT'S SIMPLE

Simply connect your iPad®, iPhone® or iPod touch® and your iOS device will automatically identify V-MIDI. Next connect any USB MIDI device to V-MIDI and then plug in the power. Run your CoreMIDI compatible app of choice and you're set! It's easy as that. You can play music from apps with drum pads, MIDI synths, DJ controllers and more.

DUAL POWER

When you're in your "zone" playing music, time flies by. So does the battery of your iOS device. V-MIDI powers your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, making sure you stay in your "zone". V-MIDI also powers a range of USB MIDI devices which require external power.

VARIETY OF APPS

There are currently more than 100 apps available on the App store compatible with CoreMIDI. Either it being for DAW, synths, drumming or DJing, there's plenty to choose from.

AMP YOUR APP

Audio output for iOS devices is limited to the headphone mini jack with small volume. This can be a problem if you want to record the output from the app. V-MIDI amplifies the audio from your iOS device and also enables volume control with the large scaled knob for a better monitoring and producing experience.

FEATURES

Core MIDI in/out interface

Connects to any USB MIDI device to control more than 100 CoreMIDI compatible apps available from the App store

The only CoreMIDI interface compatible with iPhone®, iPad® and iPod touch®

Charges iOS devices and USB MIDI devices at the same time

USB host IC connector for MIDI USB devices

Stereo headphone output

Headphone amplification & volume control

MIDI send (iOS / Hardware) LED indicators

Mini DIN(6pin) to USB convert cable included

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 95(W)x95(D)x38(H) mm

Weight: 150g

Power: SDC-6

