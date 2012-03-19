Musikmesse 2012: Vestax V-MIDI iOS interface

Vestax V-MIDI
Vestax V-MIDI front
Vestax V-MIDI left side
Vestax V-MIDI right side
Musikmesse 2012: Vestax's V-MIDI is a new iOS CoreMIDI interface that also provides power to your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad while you're using it.
The downside of this is that the device appears to require mains power (an adaptor comes in the box), though it does benefit from an amplified headphone output with volume knob.
Find out more about the Vestax V-MIDI below.
Vestax V-MIDI official information
V-MIDI is a compact, easy to use Core MIDI interface for musicians, producers, artists and performers that enables connection between USB MIDI hardware and apps for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®.
IT'S SIMPLE
Simply connect your iPad®, iPhone® or iPod touch® and your iOS device will automatically identify V-MIDI. Next connect any USB MIDI device to V-MIDI and then plug in the power. Run your CoreMIDI compatible app of choice and you're set! It's easy as that. You can play music from apps with drum pads, MIDI synths, DJ controllers and more.
DUAL POWER
When you're in your "zone" playing music, time flies by. So does the battery of your iOS device. V-MIDI powers your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, making sure you stay in your "zone". V-MIDI also powers a range of USB MIDI devices which require external power.
VARIETY OF APPS
There are currently more than 100 apps available on the App store compatible with CoreMIDI. Either it being for DAW, synths, drumming or DJing, there's plenty to choose from.
AMP YOUR APP
Audio output for iOS devices is limited to the headphone mini jack with small volume. This can be a problem if you want to record the output from the app. V-MIDI amplifies the audio from your iOS device and also enables volume control with the large scaled knob for a better monitoring and producing experience.
FEATURES
- Core MIDI in/out interface
- Connects to any USB MIDI device to control more than 100 CoreMIDI compatible apps available from the App store
- The only CoreMIDI interface compatible with iPhone®, iPad® and iPod touch®
- Charges iOS devices and USB MIDI devices at the same time
- USB host IC connector for MIDI USB devices
- Stereo headphone output
- Headphone amplification & volume control
- MIDI send (iOS / Hardware) LED indicators
- Mini DIN(6pin) to USB convert cable included
SPECIFICATIONS
- Size: 95(W)x95(D)x38(H) mm
- Weight: 150g
- Power: SDC-6
IN THE BOX
- V-MIDI
- User's Manual
- Mini DIN(6pin) to USB convert cable
- Power Adaptor