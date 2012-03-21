Musikmesse 2012: Avid Pro Tools Express to ship with Mbox products

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Avid has revealed that its Mbox and Mbox Mini audio interfaces will how ship with Pro Tools Express, a cutdown version of the famous software that enables you to record 16 audio tracks and comes with a selection of virtual instruments.

The prices of the Mbox units remains the same, but given that Pro Tools Express is very much an entry-level DAW, this should come as no great surprise. Official announcement below.

Avid today announced that its ultra-portable, professional-grade Mbox® and Mbox Mini audio interfaces now come with Pro Tools® Express software included at no additional charge, giving customers the award-winning Pro Tools software experience at a great value. These offerings are in addition to the current Pro Tools + Mbox bundles offered for the three Mbox designs.

With Pro Tools Express, customers can record, edit, and mix up to 16 stereo audio tracks—in addition to virtual instrument and MIDI tracks—using the core industry-standard toolset embraced by top producers, engineers, and artists. Paired with Mbox and Mbox Mini interfaces, which offer best-in-class audio quality and performance, Pro Tools Express empowers users to create their best work with more affordable, professional solutions.

Pro Tools Express key features

Record and mix up to 16 stereo audio tracks at 96 kHz (Mbox) or 48 kHz (Mbox Mini) resolution

Compose music easily with premium AIR virtual instruments, plus the same MIDI editing and Sibelius notation tools as Pro Tools

Create pro-quality mixes with Automatic Delay Compensation and a collection of high-quality plug-ins

Change tempo, timing, pitch, and create harmonies in real time with Elastic Time and Elastic Pitch

Take projects to the next level—and to studios around the world—with session file compatibility across all Pro Tools systems

"Customers and critics have raved about the audio quality of the Mbox and Mbox Mini interfaces," says Tony Cariddi, Avid pro audio marketing manager. "And while they work brilliantly with Core Audio- and ASIO-compatible systems, they really shine the brightest as part of the Pro Tools experience. We're excited to now share that professional Pro Tools experience with all Mbox users, whether they opt for a Pro Tools + Mbox bundle or a standalone Mbox with Pro Tools Express. This perfect union of hardware and software tools delivers the performance, sound quality, and stability that let's them focus on composing, recording, editing, and mixing their very best work."

Availability and pricing

Mbox (with Pro Tools Express) and Mbox Mini (with Pro Tools Express) are available today worldwide for $499 and $299 USMSRP, respectively. As customers needs and skills grow, they can upgrade from Pro Tools Express to Pro Tools 10 for just $399. For complete feature specifications, see the Pro Tools Software Comparison page.