Morcheeba's favourite music software
Native Instruments Maschine
“I grew up with SP1200s and MPCs, so I missed the tactile side of beatmaking. Maschine seems like the best of all worlds as I can source sounds, bang out some grooves and edit them in Pro Tools later if I need to.”
Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol Z2
“This thing is amazing, and I’m only just beginning to scratch (excuse the pun) the surface! It still blows my mind that I can create a sound and be cutting it back into a new track within minutes. The fader on the mixer and the FX controls feel lovely, and we also use one live now.”
iZotope Iris
“Iris is magical. For me, most of the fun in making music comes with the happy accidents that occur when we’re just exploring sound. This sample-based synth is perfect for that - I just throw a load of original, random samples into it and start fiddling with the filters and so on.”
GForce M-Tron Pro
“We use this plugin for lots of the atmosphere on our tracks. I always wanted a real Mellotron, but once I heard the M-Tron, I realised I didn’t really need one!”
AIR Transfuser
“This, for me, is for the glitchy, twitchy, unintentional touches. I’m happy to work on a grid, chopping grooves for hours, but it’s wonderful when you can just throw loops into this thing and it’ll spit them out like you’ve spent a week re-programming them. Sometimes the grooves Transfuser creates form the basis of our songs.”