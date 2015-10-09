MIA Awards 2015: MusicRadar Microphone Brand of the Year Award

The UK's Music Industries Association has its big night on 12 November, when its members will get together at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony to chink glasses, break bread and celebrate the very finest new gear releases of the past year.

Microphone manufacturers aren't being forgotten about; indeed, they're represented in their own category, which is sponsored by MusicRadar. For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for the top mic brand of 2015, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final shortlist.

Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the companies that have made the top 5. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.

First up, AKG…

There's been plenty to impress from Austrian manufacturer AKG over the past 12 months, including various new drum mics.

We we were also enamoured of the C314 (above), a multiple-pattern large-diaphragm condenser mic that's more affordable than the well-regarded C414.