MIA Awards 2015: Computer Music Software of the Year award
FabFilter Pro-Q 2
On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.
Quite rightly, music software is being recognised in its own category, which is sponsored by our sister magazine Computer Music. For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for a winner, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final shortlist.
Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.
First up, an awesome EQ plugin from FabFilter...
Our verdict
“Possibly the best EQ plugin on the market. Even without Spectrum Grab, Pro-Q 2 is amazing, but with it, it's unstoppable.
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-Q 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Image-Line FL Studio 12
Our verdict
“Feature-packed and gorgeous, FL Studio 12 sees a leap forward in the design and usability of this hugely popular PC DAW.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Image-Line FL Studio 12
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
iZotope Ozone 6
Our verdict
“Yup, Ozone's still the greatest software mastering system money can buy. The Advanced version rules, and the standard version is an absolute bargain.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope Ozone 6
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Plogue Chipspeech
Our verdict
“Clearly a labour of love, chipspeech is a powerful and polished product that's practically impossible to fault.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Plogue Chipspeech
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
PreSonus Studio One 3
Our verdict
“V3 of this impressively mature DAW proves well worth the wait, with a raft of clever new features and plenty of usable soundware.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PreSonus Studio One 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Renoise Redux
Our verdict
“In bringing the essence of Renoise to your DAW, Redux opens up a new world of audio software - its tracker workflow is something you'll either love or hate, though.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Renoise Redux
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack
Our verdict
“With superlative signal processing in an intuitive interface, VMR is one of the finest classic hardware emulation setups to date.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slate Digital Virtual Mix Rack
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2
Our verdict
“Omnisphere 2 is an absolute triumph of virtual instrument design, perfect for those looking to create exciting new sounds.
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg Cubase Pro 8
Our verdict
“Cubase Pro 8's innovative new features and smoother performance represent a further step forward for this superb DAW.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg Cubase Pro 8
(Reviewed in Computer Music)
Xfer Records Serum
Our verdict
“Serum needs to be immediately put at the very top of any synthesist's shopping list. It's insanely powerful and sounds phenomenal.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xfer Records Serum
(Reviewed in Computer Music)