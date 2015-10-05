MIA Awards 2015: Computer Music Software of the Year award

On 12 November, members of the UK's Music Industries Association and other assorted luminaries will convene at the Hilton London Metropole hotel for the annual MIA Awards ceremony, at which the very finest new gear releases of the past year will be celebrated.

Quite rightly, music software is being recognised in its own category, which is sponsored by our sister magazine Computer Music. For the past month, we've been asking you to vote for a winner, and now, based on your votes, we can present the final shortlist.

Browse through the gallery for an alphabetically ordered rundown of the products that have made the top 10. We'll reveal the winner on Friday 13 November.

First up, an awesome EQ plugin from FabFilter...

Our verdict

“Possibly the best EQ plugin on the market. Even without Spectrum Grab, Pro-Q 2 is amazing, but with it, it's unstoppable.

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: FabFilter Pro-Q 2

(Reviewed in Computer Music)