MIA Awards 2014: Future Music Hardware of the Year award

It's been another great year for music-making hardware. From the Arturia MicroBrute at the turn of the year, to the recent Dave Smith Pro 2, we've been spoiled for choice when it comes to new synths, interfaces and other music-making gear.

Ahead of the return of the MIA Awards on 18 November, we asked you to help us pick a shortlist of products worthy of the Future Music Hardware of the Year Award.

You voted in your droves, and we can unveil the 10 finalists, in alphabetical order, starting with the aforementioned Arturia MicroBrute...

Our verdict

"A fine-sounding and flexible synth in a small, but highly useable package."

4.5 out of 5

