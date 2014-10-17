MIA Awards 2014: Future Music Hardware of the Year award
Arturia MicroBrute
It's been another great year for music-making hardware. From the Arturia MicroBrute at the turn of the year, to the recent Dave Smith Pro 2, we've been spoiled for choice when it comes to new synths, interfaces and other music-making gear.
Ahead of the return of the MIA Awards on 18 November, we asked you to help us pick a shortlist of products worthy of the Future Music Hardware of the Year Award.
You voted in your droves, and we can unveil the 10 finalists, in alphabetical order, starting with the aforementioned Arturia MicroBrute...
Our verdict
"A fine-sounding and flexible synth in a small, but highly useable package."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MicroBrute review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2
Our verdict
"A ridiculously versatile mono/paraphonic synth. Without doubt a great investment."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Elektron Analog RYTM
Our verdict
"The RYTM sounds massive, it's inspiring and addictive and the sequencer is hugely versatile."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elektron Analog RYTM review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Genelec 8010A
Our verdict
"High-quality monitoring that combines portability and durability at a sensible price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Genelec 8010A review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Moog Minifoogers pedals
Our verdict
"If you want to add some (very) leftfield sounds to your rig, this is the way to go"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEWS:
Moog Minifooger Delay review
Moog Minifooger Boost review
Moog Minifooger Trem review
Moog Minifooger Ring review
(Reviewed in Guitarist / Future Music)
Nord Lead A1
Our verdict
"It's intuitive, sounds great and the effects implementation beats the NL4. A worthy successor to the 2x."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Lead A1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Roland TR-8
Our verdict
"The TR-8 captures the essential tone and mojo of the original TR-808 and 909 but takes it firmly into the future. A must have."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland TR-8 review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Apollo Twin
Our verdict
"A great addition to the Apollo range with sensible compromises to reach a more affordable price point."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Universal Audio Apollo Twin review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Waldorf Pulse 2 Synthesizer
Our verdict
"A huge improvement on the classic original Pulse, at a great price. In a word - killer!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf Pulse 2 Synthesizer review
(Reviewed in Future Music)
Yamaha CP4 Stage Piano
Our verdict
"Beautiful wooden action, superb piano/EP sounds, great effects and Motif-derived staple sounds."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CP4 Stage Piano review
(Reviewed in Future Music)