Full information below. Be sure to grab your tickets ASAP as last years event sold out.

London Electronic Music Event press release

The London Electronic Music Event (LEME) has announced the dates and line-up for its 2013 Event, with sessions from Goldie, Radio Slave, SoundCloud, Andi Durrant, Your Army, Mr Bongo, Sharooz and more.

LEME is a weekend of production workshops, business sessions, keynote panels and networking events bringing together artists, labels, entrepreneurs and like-minded electronic music lovers from around the world.

Now in its second year, LEME will take place 13-14 April, 2013 in Rich Mix, London.

LEME gives 200 delegates the chance to custom-build their own timetable from 22 sessions led by expert speakers from all sectors of the electronic music industry.

Highlights of the 2013 programme include: An Audience with Goldie; Music in the marketplace: How to shift more records; Running a Label; How To Break Through; Business Basics for the Freelance Musician; Making Your Mix Slam; The Perfect Arrangement; Mastering Alchemy: the Gold Standard and What Goes Where? The EQ Masterclass.

Weekend tickets are availabe for the earlybird price of £120 with a discount of 20%. Ticket sales, timetables and all information can be found at www.londonelectronicmusicevent.com