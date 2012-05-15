Livetronica Studio: A new live performance DAW?

Image 1 of 5 Loop Console Loop view Image 2 of 5 The Turntables Vinyl view Image 3 of 5 DJ Console DJ Console Image 4 of 5 The Drumset Drum view Image 5 of 5 Visualization Visualization

In the video above, Stagecraft Software shows off its new software Livetronica Studio. This new DAW is still in development, but is based on the idea of bundling a looper, timecode vinyl control and a DJing application into one.



Livetronica will also happily host VST or AU effects and instruments and looks to have to have an incredibly flexible interface. With programs like Bitwig Studio, the new version of NI's Traktor and now Livetronica springing up, should the crew at Ableton HQ be getting worried?